Springs is here and it’s getting warmer. The outdoors is calling. You would like to get out for a walk. It’s more fun to walk with a friend, but none of your friends are interested. Everyone is busy. No one wants to go. Ask your dog.
Chances are he will jump at the door in anticipation. He certainly won’t give you an excuse for not going. He’s available at any time. There’s nothing more important for him to do than spend some time with you. The walk will benefit you and it will also be great for your dog. If you aren’t motivated to walk for your own health, think of your dog.
A daily walk provides an excellent outlet for his excess energy. If he isn’t able to use this energy in a constructive way, he can become anxious, bored, nervous or destructive. A walk with you can help to keep him calmer. A calm dog is more likely to pay attention and focus on you when you are training him. He also has a chance to bond with you when you are out together.
Since a dog explores his surroundings through his senses, a walk gives him both mental and physical stimulation. He is exposed to a variety of new and familiar smells, sights and sounds. As he gets used to them and discovers that they are not dangerous, he will be more confident and less fearful around traffic, garbage trucks, skate boards, bicycles and other unfamiliar objects. Anything new or noisy won’t be seen as a threat.
Walking with you also provides your dog with great opportunities for socializing. He will meet other dogs, cats and people and will become comfortable with them. As his confidence builds, he will gain the social skills he needs to interact with them.
If you haven’t been walking regularly with him and he is more than six years old, is overweight or has a history of heart trouble, consult your vet about getting a walking program started. You can begin with short walks for a few blocks and gradually increase the distance and pace as he gets stronger.
The best place to walk is where you can walk on a path and he can walk on the grass. If your only choice is the sidewalk or the street, build up the distance slowly so his pads get conditioned. If h is paws get a little sore, you can take a break for a few days. He will gradually develop the necessary calluses. If possible, take your walks about the same time every day. He will come to expect it and his enthusiastic reminder that it is time to go may overcome your reluctance . Pick a time that appeals to you and is convenient.
When you and your dog are walking, keep him on a leash unless you are in a designated off leash area. Supervise him around children and other dogs, especially those he doesn’t know. Bring plastic bags to clean up after him. Be sure he is wearing his ID tag in case he gets lost. Keep his shots up to date. Bring water for both of you.
Avoid walking in extreme temperatures. In the late spring and summer a walk in the early morning or late evening might be better. A mid-day walk in fall and winter might be more comfortable. If you have a friend with a dog or see someone walking a dog at the same time you and your dog are out, invite them to join you. It could make the walk more fun for all of you.
A regular walk for 30 to 40 minutes five or more times a week can lengthen and improve the quality of your dog’s life and you will have a reliable walking buddy. That gives you a reason to get out, get moving, enjoy the outdoors and perhaps get healthy and fit yourself.
If you would like to adopt a dog or cat, visit the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter at 1206 N. West St. in McAlester. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The phone number is 918-423-7802. The adoption fee for a dog is $20 and $15 for a cat. All have been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
