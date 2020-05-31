We haven’t quite gotten into summer yet, but it won’t be long before we do. When it arrives, so will the heat. Then it will be important to keep your cat cool to prevent heatstroke and exhaustion. Cats perspire only through their paw pads. This isn’t enough to keep them cool, especially if they are very young, old, sick or fat.
If your cat is an outside only cat, be sure she is able to get to places that are out of the sun. Provide her with adequate cool, fresh water. Put her water and food bowls in a shady place so they don’t get too hot. Keep the bowls clean. Don’t leave any food sitting out. It might go bad in the heat and it will definitely attract other animals. Feed her dry food. Canned food will spoil if left out in the heat.
If you have an indoor/outdoor cat, keep her inside during the hottest part of the day. Your indoor cat will stay cool if you have air conditioning. Keeping the blinds, drapes and doors closed will help keep the house cooler. Sometimes air conditioning and fans can make it too cold for your cat. When setting the temperature, consider her age, health and comfort. A temperature that is good for you might not be for her. Make sure there is a warmer room she can go to if she feels too cool. If you don’t have air conditioning, use fans to help circulate the air. Even though it isn’t as hot as it is outdoors, it can get stuffy indoors. Use fans that are cat safe and be sure to place them out of her reach. Let her find her own sleeping places. She knows what’s comfortable for her and will go there.
Check your screens carefully for rips or signs of wear that could be your cat’s way outside if you leave your windows or doors open to let in the breeze. Be sure your screens are sturdy and secure. A large and determined cat can easily push a screen out.
Keep plenty of fresh water available so your cat can stay hydrated. Provide multiple bowls of water, replace the water at least once a day and keep it topped off. Cats can drink a lot of water. If your cat enjoys running water there are fountains for cats available at pet supply stores and on line. Placing a few ice cubes in her water dish will be appreciated on the hottest days. Not only will it keep her cool and refreshed, but she will have fun playing with the ice cubes in her bowl. However, a few cats are disturbed by finding foreign objects floating in their water bowls.
Your cat pants just as dogs do, but she also licks herself in order to stay cool. For this to work efficiently, keep her coat well groomed so she is free of mats, tangles and burrs. If she has long fur, talk to your vet or groomer about whether a short summer hair cut to keep her cooler would be advisable.
You may have noticed that she doesn’t move about as much when the weather is hot. Don’t encourage her to exercise on a hot day no matter how much she usually loves to play. Too much activity can raise her body temperature, but inactivity keeps it lower.
Keep her in top form whatever her age. Good general health ensures that all body systems that are necessary to keep her cool are functioning properly. Regular checkups with her vet are a must.
