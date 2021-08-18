You have been thinking about this for quite a while. You want to get a dog and you have decided that only a purebred collie or Irish setter will do. However, your budget can’t afford the hundreds of dollars that such a dog will cost.
There is another way to find a purebred dog without paying the high purebred prices. Contact a breed rescue group. These organizations are dedicated to recovering adult dogs from owners who can no longer care for them. Then they place the dogs in good homes.
Most of the dogs are not puppies. They are usually between one and five years old. They are well-behaved, loving dogs that have been examined by a vet and are current on their shots. All of them have been housebroken. Many have degrees from obedience schools. There is a rescue group for almost every breed of dog. You can call a local animal shelter or go on line for a list of groups in your area. You can also get in touch with the American Kennel Club for a national list.
There are advantages to adopting a shelter dog. If you have your heart set on a particular breed, spend a little time on line searching for rescue shelters and you will likely find exactly what you were looking for in a dog.
Puppies are cute, but they are full of energy and need a lot of training, attention and patience. It can be a challenge fitting a puppy into your hectic life. If you adopt an older dog from a shelter, you can skip the puppy stage altogether and can avoid having your slippers, favorite shoes and pillows ruined by sharp puppy teeth.
Studies have shown that the personality of an adult dog is fairly consistent unlike that of a puppy. If you get an adult dog, you will have a better idea of what its personality will be like. The shelter personnel can help match you with a dog that suits your personality.
If you are not quite sure that you are ready to adopt a dog, you might want to consider fostering a dog which is beneficial to you and the dog you are caring for. Some shelters have foster programs where they send a dog to live with a volunteer at an actual house. This gives the dog a chance to be away from the shelter and it gives the people looking after it a chance to see how the dog behaves in its new environment. Hopefully, this will make the transition to a forever home easier.
Adopting a pet of any kind is a big commitment. If you foster a pet, you will find out if you have the time and energy to devote to a pet. Do your research before you adopt.
There are also breed rescue groups for cats. Much like the dog rescue organizations, they care for and place purebred cats whose owners can no longer keep them. If you are looking for a specific breed of cat and don’t have your heart set on a kitten, try a cat rescue group.
By adopting a shelter animal, you are not only giving it a second chance at having a good life, you are opening up another space in the shelter for one more dog or cat.
To adopt a cat of dog, visit the Pittsburg County Animals Shelter at 1206 S. West St. in McAlester. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.. The phone number is918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a dog is $20 and $15 for a cat. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before leaving the shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.