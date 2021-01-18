This is probably one of your least favorite scenarios. You and your dog are having a pleasant early morning walk in the park. An accompanied dog suddenly appears approaching you and your dog at a run.
Even if both you and your dog are young and healthy and your dog is confident and well socialized this can end badly. If either of you is older or frail, or your dog is fearful, it could end badly.
The loose dog may have darted out of an open gate or escaped from his yard. Possibly he may have dashed away from his owner to greet another dog. The loose dog may not act as friendly as his owners believes he will. It is not necessarily the loose dog who will cause a problem. Your dog may become defensive or aggressive if he is approached by a dog he doesn’t know. Most dog encounters end well. There will be no fight and no damage will be done. However, your dog may have increased anxiety about being approached by loose dogs.
There are some things you can do. Avoid the situation if you can. Take a route that does not take you past houses where you know you are likely to encounter loose dogs. If you don’t have any good options nearby, drive to an area where you are less likely to encounter loose dogs.
Pay attention to your surroundings. As soon as you see a dog running loose, quickly change direction. If the owner is close, ask him to get his dog. Stay calm. If you are nervous, your dog will sense it and act accordingly. Also, if you are frightened, the approaching dog can sense it and react as well.
Have treats with you to get and keep your dog’s attention as you walk him out of the area. It’s much better if your dog doesn’t notice the other dog, or if he does, he doesn’t give it as much attention as he does the possibility of getting some treats. The more attention your dog pays to the loose dog, the more attractive your dog will become to him. Have an escape route already in mind and a place you can go that you and your dog can get to quickly, but the other dog can’t. It could be a business, a friend’s house or a fenced yard with a gate.
The most important thing when encountering a loose dog, besides remaining calm and staying safe is to keep him from making contact with your dog. You can put yourself between your dog and the stranger. Sometimes just speaking firmly to the dog, telling him to sit or stay or go home, will work. You can toss treats behind him and when he turns to eat them, you and your dog can quietly walk away. This would not work on a dog determined to attack your dog, but it is effective sometimes.
A deterrent spray can stop an advancing dog or stop a fight. The traditional sprays can cause discomfort to you and your dog if it blows back on you. Look for a citronella-based spray which will give the same results, but is far less caustic.
A sudden loud blast of an air horn may frighten the loose dog and send him away. Small air horns can be found in sporting goods stores. Since the noise might frighten your dog also, it would be a good idea to desensitize him to the noise ahead of time.
You could carry a cane, golf club or something similar. The idea isn’t to cause injury to the dog, but to intimidate him. The sound of it hitting the ground or swishing through the air might be enough to cause him to reconsider his actions. A suddenly opened push-button umbrella can give the same result.
After any physical contact with a loose dog, check your dog carefully for injuries and take him to the vet if he has any bites that look serious. Write down what you remember about the attack, a description of the dog and contact the animal control agency.
The Pittsburg County animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10:00 until 5:00 Tuesday-Friday and 10:00 until 2:00 on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a dog is $20 and $15 for a cat. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
