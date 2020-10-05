We know that not only can dogs have separation anxiety, but cats can, too. Cats become very attached to their people and when left alone for extended periods of time become lonely and depressed. Because cats aren’t usually as destructive as dogs can be, their separation anxiety is often not noticed.
By the time it is, the condition may have become severe. Cats are believed to be loners who don’t require as much interaction with others as dogs do. Your cat needs playtime, attention and a stimulating environment to be happy and healthy.
Cats may not show their separation anxiety in the same way dogs do, but they have their own symptoms of anxiety. Early clues are often subtle and missed or misinterpreted. Some will knock things over and scratch doors and furniture. Some may meow loudly for long periods of time. They may soil the house. They can develop vomiting and diarrhea or start excessive self-grooming. They may eat too much or not enough. They may become very clingy or isolate themselves. The important key is that the problems occur only when the person or persons they have bonded with are absent.
If you think your cat might have separation anxiety, check with your vet first to be sure her behavior isn’t due to a physical problem. If she is found to be healthy, enriching her environment may help. Place a cat tower near a window so she can climb up and get a good view of the world. It would be especially nice if there were a bird feeder in sight. Provide her with an assortment of toys. Change them around every few days. Put some dry cat food in an activity ball and put it out for her to find.
Spend quality time with her when she can have your complete attention. Choose a time with her when she is calm and quiet and have a 15 or 20 minute play session with her. Don’t schedule it right before leaving. If she is having fun with you, it might be hard for her to see you go away. While she is busy with food or toys, gather up what you need to take with you and leave quietly. When you get back home, stay calm and reward her with a warm greeting.
The actual cause of separation anxiety in cats isn’t known. Genetics and environment may be a part of it. Any cat can experience separation anxiety at some time in its life. Kittens who were orphaned, bottle-fed or weaned too early seem more prone to it. Handling kittens during the first two to seven weeks of age prepares them to be better able to handle changes in their lives and makes them healthier and more able to handle stress as it comes along.
Your own actions may contribute to your cat’s separation anxiety, especially if you are anxious about leaving her. She senses it, gets anxious and connects it with your going away.
Some cats have less anxiety if there is another cat that they have bonded with in the house. This is an individual preference and is not always the case. Another cat in the house may just be another source of stress and anxiety for your cat.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The adoption fee for dogs is $20 and $15 for cats. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.