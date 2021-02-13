Cats are frequently thought to be solitary creatures who have no interest in bonding with their human family. Some cats may fit that description, but cats can be very social and will bond with their family members-human, canine or feline. Bonding happens gradually over time, but there are ways to make it easier.
If you have acquired a kitten, she will learn important socializing lessons by the time she is ten weeks old. This is a perfect time for her to bond with you and other humans and animals. If she has always been around friendly humans she is probably used to being handled.
Provide her with a comfortable bed, food, treats, water, toys and most of all, lots of attention. She might enjoy being brushed or maybe not. If she is shy or frightened, put her in a small room where she will feel safe. Sit quietly in the room with her and let her get used to your presence.
Read a book or work on a small project. Scatter some small treats and wait for her to come out from hiding. She may not want to be petted at first, but she might be interested in playing with you.
If you have gotten a cat who is past her kittenhood it helps to know her personality. She could be active and social or quiet and reserved. Let her explore her new home one room at a time at her own pace.
When she is comfortable with one room, let her explore another. Some cats adjust to a new home confidently and quickly. Others may be frightened and hide at first. Figure out if she likes to be petted or stroked and, if she does, learn when she has had enough. Stop if she seems to be over stimulated and try again later.
Each cat is different. Some cats want to be lap cats. They purr easily and want to be petted. Others are eager to play with you, but do not necessarily want to sit on your lap. Some need to be right with next to you all the time. Others are just happy to be in the same room with you.
Cats are very interested in food. If you want to bond with your cat, you have to be the one who feeds her and gives her treats. Don’t just leave food out at all times. Make meal time a special occasion. Talk to her while you feed her. Make a bid fuss over her. This will reinforce your bond.
Treat your cat like she is special, which, of course, she is. On cold nights warm a small blanket in the dryer and then lay it over her. She will especially enjoy this if she is arthritic. Decide at the beginning if you will allow her on your bed. Don’t force her to cuddle with you, but don’t be surprised if you wake up on a cold night and find her cuddled up against you. That is one of the best ways to bond with her.
Set aside play sessions. Find out which toys she likes best and play with those several times a day. Surprise her with a new toy once in a while. She will quickly learn that being with you is fun.
Speak to her in a soft voice. Take everything slowly. You don’t want her to feel overwhelmed. It is good to interact with her, but don’t force her. Let her make the first move. Cat’s are not fond of change. Make any necessary changes gradually if possible. Get your cat spayed or neutered. It tends to keep them calmer and able to focus more on a relationship with you.
If you need a cat to bond with, visit the Pittsburg County Animal shelter located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 until 5:00 and Saturday from 10:00 until 2:00. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.