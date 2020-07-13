Whether you get your cat or dog from a breeder, shelter, pet store or friend schedule a check up with your vet as soon as possible. You want to be sure you have a healthy pet to begin with and you want to keep him that way.
At the first examination your vet can check for hereditary or congenital problems and infectious diseases. Following the first exam, annual physical exams plus annual booster vaccinations and parasite checks are the best ways to keep your pet healthy. Your vet can detect diseases early before they get too serious and recommend ways to prevent potential problems.
Well-fed cats and dogs stay healthier and live longer. Most popular brands of pet food that can be found in local stores provide a well-balanced diet. Check to be sure that the food is labeled “nutritionally complete and balanced”. Table scraps tend to encourage obesity and intestinal problems. Be consistent. Changing diets can lead to vomiting and diarrhea. Over feeding leads to obesity which increases your pet’s risk of heart disease and joint problems.
Exercise your pet regularly. Most cats and dogs regain their youthful ways, have fewer health problems and are less likely to be obese if they get regular exercise. Exercise can also reduce behavior problems associated with long confinement, such as chewing and overactivity. At least 15 to 30 minutes a day is good. Playing with your pet is a great way for him to get exercise. It will keep him in shape, improve the quality of his life and strengthen the bond between you.
Keep your pet well groomed. Frequent grooming sessions keep his coat in good condition and gives you a chance to give him a quick check up. Look at his ears for any discharge or redness. As you brush him, look for ticks and fleas and check to see if his nails need to be trimmed. Wipe his teeth with a gauze pad or wash cloth to get rid of plaque buildup. Use this time to massage him all over. It will let you detect any changes, such as any lumps or sores that your vet needs to be aware of. Plus, it will make you and your pet feel good.
Neuter your pet. Neutering prevents your dog or cat from increasing the pet overpopulation and benefits both health and behavior.
Train your pet. Proper training early will prevent trouble later. Training teaches him not only the basic commands. But also helps you to communicate effectively. The commands sit, stay and come may some day keep your dog from running into a busy street. Training your dog to walk on a leash is the best way to prevent accidents and fights. Cats don’t do very well in obedience classes, but some training is important for them, too. They can learn to not scratch the furniture or jump on counters or tables. A plant mister can help you with this training. Be sure to provide a scratching post and plenty of food as an alternative.
If your pet never has a chance to get into a dangerous situation, then he is less likely to get hurt. A pet that is free to roam can get into garbage cans, sample rat poison or drink antifreeze. Fences protect dogs. Training your dog to stay in your yard without a fence is nearly impossible. Cats that live inside live longer than cats that roam freely outside. They are protected from cars, fights and diseases. If you decide to keep your cat inside, start when he is young.
Show your pet affection often. We know our pets benefit from being petted, paid attention to and loved. Spend quality time with your pet every day. Play, exercise, good food, training and petting all demonstrate your love.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee is $20 for a dog and $15 for a cat. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
