Your cat, just like you, has probably had enough with everyone’s schedule, including hers, being off. Life isn’t like it used to be and she’s not happy. There are some things you can do to make her day more pleasant.
If the weather is nice, she would enjoy a screened window left partially opened so she can settle on the window sill and enjoy the breeze. Be sure that the screen is secure so she can’t fall out.
Let her nap in any warn, cat-sized spot that’s off the floor. She might enjoy resting on a folded towel on top of the clothes dryer. On a sunny day, leave the curtains open so that direct sunlight will fall on a soft chair, a couch or a cushion that you don’t mind her sleeping on.
Every large, soft object appeals to your lazy cat, but you will make her especially happy if you place a soft pillow a little larger than she is on a piece of furniture. It should have just enough softness for her body to make an indentation. Cats love the smell of their human so sleep on the pillow yourself for a few nights or use it on the family room couch. You won’t be able to smell your scent on the pillow, but your cat’s sensitive nose will.
Every cat likes a container she can just fit in. It makes her feel secure. Leave out a small box, pail or basket. Your cat would probably like it best on a table, chair counter or any waist-high surface. You can also put an empty slope-sided ceramic bowl on your coffee table, but not too close to the edge. She will happily climb into it to complete your décor.
When she has had enough of lounging around by herself, play with her. Cats and kittens like to bat small rolling objects, especially on wood or tile floors. A scrunched up piece of paper will catch her attention. Use craft paper or something thicker so that she can get it to make a noise when she grabs it. Pencils will work, too, and also Ping Pong balls. If you want to get fancier, you can buy toys made especially for this game. There are light plastic and rubber balls which have bells inside. You can get them at pet shops, discount stores and some grocery stores.
She would probably be delighted with a brown paper bag. Remove the handles and turn it on its side. All she has to do is creep inside and then punch, rattle and roll to her heart’s content.
Cats like to play with mouse shaped things. She may love one of those stuffed mice with spring-wound wheels. You wind it up by rubbing it on the floor. They can be found at pet stores. If you are a knitter, you can find a pattern for a knitted stuffed mouse on line. They are very easy and quick to make.
Another great activity is running your fingers under the bedspread and watching your cat pounce. If she gets bored with that game, use your fingernail to make a scratching sound on the spread. Then stop. That will get her attention. Start and stop the scratching noise at unpredictable intervals. Keep telling her that you think you hear a mouse. She will go along with the game for quite a while even though she knows it is just your fingers and no real mouse is actually involved.
Another game you can play with her is to turn off the overhead light and turn on a low-light lamp. Then make shadows on a section of the wall where she can reach. Same cats will jump and pounce on the shadows as eagerly as they do after real prey.
When you are both tired from playing, you can go take a nap together. Cats are especially good at napping with a friend.
