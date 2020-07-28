Some dogs become disruptive or destructive when they are left alone. They may urinate, defecate, bark or howl continually, dig or try to escape.
Separation anxiety is set in motion when a dog gets anxious when he is separated from his owners to whom he is very attached. Some become upset when they see their owners preparing to leave. Some will try to keep their owners from leaving.
Usually, as soon as the owners leave, dogs with separation anxiety will begin to show signs of distress, such as barking and howling. When their owners return, the dogs greet them with such enthusiasm that it would appear they had been gone for weeks.
There is no way to know why some dogs develop separation anxiety. More dogs who have been adopted from shelters seem to develop this problem than those who have lived with the same family since they were puppies.
It may be that the loss of someone important in their lives caused the separation anxiety. Or, it maybe that these dogs were given up to a shelter because they already had problems caused by separation anxiety.
A sudden change in the amount of time the dog is left alone, a move to a new house or the sudden absence of a family member because of death or moving away can also contribute to this.
Your dog spends all of his time with you. When you go out, he gets confused. He doesn’t know where you are going, why he can’t go and if you are ever coming back.
A mild case of separation anxiety may be easily fixed, but it will take time and persistence. Punishment is not the answer. Start early to teach your dog that sometimes you have to be away and while you are away he needs to be quiet and settle down.
Start with short separations that don’t make him anxious. Gradually increase the length of the separations over several weeks. Act calmly and quietly when leaving and coming back. Make sure he has fresh water and a clean, warm bed.
Leave a piece of your clothing or a blanket with your scent on it. Be sure it is something that you won’t miss if he chews it up. If you usually have the radio on during the day, turn it on for him while you are gone. When you are home, give him a lot of exercise.
Take him on walks or let him play at the dog park. Obedience training will keep him happy and busy. Also, a tired dog will rest while you are out. Leave some special dog toys that he likes to give him something to do.
Don’t let him become too dependent on you every minute. Gradually teach him to be on his own when you are home. Put him outside in a fenced yard or in another room. Show him that it’s all right to be alone. Hide his favorite treat in a room and let him hunt for it. If he is calm and quiet, praise him and let him know you are happy with him.
Pay little attention to him when you are planning to leave. Then quietly slip out the door. When you get back home, ignore him until he calms down. Then tell him how wonderful he is, scratch his ears and pet him. Don’t punish him for any trouble he has caused.
Medications can be helpful for severe cases of separation anxiety. Some dogs can be helped with medication to tolerate being alone while they are learning behavior modification. A few dogs might benefit from medication alone. If you are interested in any of these options, talk with your veterinary.
