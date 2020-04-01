Your vet will play an important role in your pet’s life. You should choose one as carefully as you would your own doctor.
An excellent way to start is to get recommendations from friends and neighbors who are also pet owners. If you are new to the community your previous vet may be able to make some suggestions. A long drive with a sick cat or dog is not pleasant for any involved. The services offered by a clinic will depend on by the size of its practice and will determine its fees. A large practice will be able to provide such services as surgery, ophthalmology, cardiology, radiology, dentistry, dermatology and behavior therapy. Visit the clinic you are interested in and ask if you might have a look around.
You will probably have more contact with the support staff than the vets. Be sure that they are friendly and helpful to you and your pets. The most important thing is that you and your pets like and trust the vet and staff.
Don’t wait until your pet gets sick. Make an appointment for a routine visit. It is best for you pet and the vet if the first appointment takes place without it being an emergency. If the first checkup if handled well, future visits to the vet will not be as stressful for your pet. The vet will discuss such things as deworming and vaccinations with you. Many drugs for flea control and deworming as well as prescription medications can be dispensed only if your pet is under the direct care of a veterinarian. This is for your pet’s protection.
When you get to the clinic be ready to answer any questions about your pet’s general health and any specific problems he may be having. Have his records and other relevant documentation if you are visiting the vet for the first time. If the vet has asked you to bring any samples with you take them in a clean, sealed container. After the visit, be sure you understand any instructions for giving medication and know if you need to make a follow-up visit.
If you have to make an emergency appointment, explain exactly what the problem is. You will be given immediate advice on what to do and whether you need to bring the pet to the clinic to be seen right away. If it is outside normal working hours, you may be sent to another clinic. Check on its location before you leave home.
Take your pet to the vet rather than have the vet come to you since the equipment for diagnostic tests or emergency surgery are not portable. However, if the pet cannot be moved or if there are several animals to be treated, it might be possible to arrange a home visit. Avoid night and weekend calls unless it is absolutely necessary.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The phone number is 918-423-7803.
