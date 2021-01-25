Perhaps you are a dog person. Possibly you are a cat person. Or you may be both. Cats and dogs who live together don’t have to fight like cats and dogs. With some planning and work from you, they can learn to live together peacefully.
Adult dogs are more likely to be friendly toward cats if they were around cats when they were puppies. Dogs who have a low predatory behavior are less likely to be interested in chasing your cat. If your dog does have a strong tendency to chase cats, you may not be able to have a multi-pet household.
Your cat isn’t the only one who could be in danger. In a squabble between your dog and cat, your dog could also be injured. Cats come equipped with sharp claws and teeth and they know how to use them. It’s important for all of you that you pick the right cat for your family.
A kitten can be raised around your dog and become comfortable with him. If you get an adult cat, choose one who is calm and mellow with a low flight response. If she gets frightened and runs from your dog, it might encourage him to chase her.
Kittens and elderly cats and kittens are fragile and can easily be injured. A better choice is a young adult cat who is playful, but can take care of herself with the dog. If your dog or cat is elderly, shy, quiet or anxious, a calm companion would be the best choice. Avoid one who might annoy, frighten, or bother the other.
When you bring your new pet home, gradually introduce them to each other. Be sure they are supervised at all times. You might put the cat in a room with the door shut so they can get used to the smell of each other. Then let them see each other through a baby gate.
Take a few minutes several times a day for supervised visits. Put the dog on a leash and let the cat loose. Allow them to sniff each other out as much as they want. If your dog seems to want to chase the cat or taste her, distract him with something else like a favorite toy. Praise the dog for doing what you want him to do. A dog who is well exercised is less likely to chase the cat. If one of the animals seems anxious or aggressive, take the cat away and try again later. Don’t force them to get along until they are ready. Stay calm and quiet yourself.
If your dog remains overly interested in the cat, completely ignores you, lunges at the cat or snaps at a calm, quiet cat, this arrangement will probably not work out. You probably shouldn’t get your dog a cat, or at least not that particular cat.
If it is your cat, who is growling, hissing and swatting the new dog, try introducing them again later. If she continues to hiss and growl even if the dog is calm and well behaved, she may not want to share her home and family with a dog. She may eventually tolerate him, but she won’t be happy about it. If she stops eating, drinking, using the litter box or doesn’t interact with the family, you may need to try a different dog or become a cat only family.
Most dogs and cats can learn to get along if you are patient and consistent with them. Some will take longer than others to become friends. Many times though they become the best of friends.
