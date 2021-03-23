Obesity is one of the main nutrition-related diseases among cats. Cats become fat for the same reason that people do. They eat more calories than their bodies need. Very rarely, endocrine imbalance, such as hypothyroidism, can trigger obesity, but usually the extra weight results from the cat eating too much and exercising too little.
It’s not that we don’t care about our cats. Actually, it’s because we love them too much. We know how much our cats like treats. It’s hard to resist those big sad eyes begging for just one more treat so we give them one and then another. Sometimes we fix them special home cooked meals. Research has shown that cats fed homemade meals, table scraps table and treats have a higher incidence of obesity than those fed only commercial cat foods.
Obesity can have serious consequences for your cat. Extra weight can cause or worsen a variety of medical problems such as skin diseases, arthritis, diabetes, heart disease and others. Being overweight makes a pet lethargic and shortens its life span.
The easiest way to tell if your cat is overweight is by looking and feeling. A cat in good shape is lean and firm. Its abdomen doesn’t sag. You can feel but not see each rib. However, if you can’t feel the ribs at all, your cat is very obese.
If you think that your cat has a weight problem, take him to your vet. He can rule out serious diseases which can resemble obesity and then can help you design a program to help your cat lose weight.
There are two ways for your cat to cut calories. You can either feed him less of its current food or feed him a special low calorie, high fiber diet food which is usually more effective. You can buy these diets commercially or make them yourself by following a prescribed recipe.
Divide the recommended total allocation of food into two or three smaller meals. Don’t give your cat snacks. If you just can’t resist the coaxing, offer some low-calories snacks like green beans. Some cats love them. Your cat won’t feel so deprived and hungry and will be less likely to beg for more food. Cats are wary of eating unfamiliar food unless it’s their idea so the new diet should be introduced gradually. Mix the diet food with its previous food gradually reducing the amount of the previous food and increasing the amount of the diet food. If your cat just won’t eat the new diet, try warming it, hand-feeding for a few days or moistening it with a bit of water. With patience and persistence, you can get your cat to eat properly, but if he isn’t eating his new food after three days and his turning his nose up at it discuss alternatives with your vet.
An exercise program is also essential for a weight loss program. Chasing a toy on a string for 15 to 30 minutes a day gives your cat a good workout. You could also toss a ball for it to chase, dangle a fake mouse from the pet store in front of it. Leave a few toys around the house for it to play with by himself.
With the proper diet and some exercise, it shouldn’t take too long for him to be at his proper weight.
