You certainly don’t want your dog to get bored. Toys are the perfect to eliminate boredom.
They are good when you want to play with him and are more important for his entertainment when you aren’t available. Most dogs don’t need a lot of toys. The perfect toy is largely a matter of his personal preference. Some expect the latest toys. Some will play with only the traditional dog toys. Some will ignore whatever new toy you get him and some don’t care for toys at all.
When you get a ball or other toy for your dog, be sure that it’s large enough that if he tries to swallow it, it won’t lodge in his throat. A dog’s main interest in a toy is carrying it around in his mouth, chewing it, tossing it and catching it so it’s important to get a toy he can’t swallow. Look for quality and durability.
If you are getting him a ball to chew on, get one made of hard rubber or nylon so he can chew as much as he wants without ingesting bits of plastic. Soft foam balls are not a good choice because tearing them up is a quick and easy job for the average dog. Also, they make a bright-colored foam-drool mess that can cause intestinal blockages if he swallows it. If you want to play fetch outdoors, get a ball that will bounce. Your dog will love it.
If your dog spends a lot of time alone, get him balls with hard rubber pieces, nubs, depressions and indentations. With one of these, he can grab one end and flip the toy in the air or across the room. This one dog version of catch is great entertainment for a dog by himself.
Give him a rope with a knot in it. This makes a great chew toy if it’s made of cotton or nylon and the ends are tied well so they don’t unravel.
Does your dog refuse to fetch, shows no interest in chew toys or won’t even look at squeaky toys? Perhaps you haven’t found the right toy for him yet or he just doesn’t understand what how to play with them. Try out some new toys that he hasn’t seen before. Sometimes a bit of motivation from you can get him interested in toys. Be creative.
Put a bit of peanut butter inside or on a toy. Few dogs can resist peanut butter. Pick up a toy and move it around. Make funny noises while squeezing it. Get a toy that moves by itself. That usually gets a dog’s interest. Pretend that you want to play with the toy yourself. Don’t let him have it at first. If he sees you having fun with the toy, he will want to try it himself. This is also a great way to introduce him to puzzle toys. If you pretend to eat a treat that the puzzle releases, he will get interested and want one, too. Make him figure out the puzzle on his own. Get floating water toys to use during a swim or bath. Introduce catch, fetch or tug toys during your daily walk. Your dog will enjoy the time you spend together and that will strengthen your bond.
Even though dogs like to play with toys, they want to interact with you. If you make a toy fun and interesting, he will become more interested in the toy.
If you like, you can make your own dog toys. Discarded rope or old fabric dog leashes can be made into knotted toys. Old clothes can become tug toys. Cardboard boxes are great for a dog to tear apart. Old towels and rags can be knotted and become tug toys. Hide a few treats in a cardboard tube and let your dog find them. However, use common sense. If your dog has a hard time telling his dog towel from your good towel, don’t use a towel as a toy. The same goes for your clothes and shoes.
