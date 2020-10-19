Whether you are going to be gone for a week, several days or just one day, it is never easy to leave your pets. It is even harder when you have to leave them some place new that they are not familiar with. You aren’t happy and they certainly aren’t happy.
Even if the kennel is highly recommended by someone you know and trust, go look at it yourself. As soon as you walk in the door, notice the odor. Is there is a strong smell of ammonia. Does it smell too antiseptic or have a heavy pine scent? This might be an attempt to cover up urine, feces, mold or milder smells that aren’t part of the normal animal odors, such as pet fur and food, found at a boarding kennel facility. Notice the air temperature. It should be in a range comfortable to pets and people. A room that is excessively humid room have improper air circulation. Air-conditioning should be provided in the summer
Look around carefully to see if the kennel is clean and safe. Ask how often they clean the areas where the animals are boarded. It should be cleaned daily. Take your time looking around. Check outside also. Those areas should be mostly grassy with few dog droppings. While you are inside, look for chipped paint, dirty vents and floor drains caked with hair. This could indicate poor upkeep of the facility. Talk to a staff member about the security of the kennels, buildings, dog runs and fences. Ask to see a license or certificate that shows that they have met state standards. They should be glad to show it to you.
Take a good look at where the animals stay. Dogs and cats should be kept in separate areas and dogs should have more than enough space to stand up, stretch and turn around. Be sure they have a comfortable place for the cats and dogs to rest that is not on a hard floor. That is especially important for older animals. Cats also need a climbing space. Some kennels provide a cat tree for them. Some even have fish tanks for the cats’ entertainment. Some rural kennels may offer larger cages for cats and bigger runs. Some may even have fenced-in areas for dogs.
Depending on how old he is, your dog needs to be walked for 30 minutes to an hour after breakfast and then again after dinner. Bring your dog’s own food so he doesn’t get digestive problems caused by a sudden change to new food. Find out how long he will be alone and when they turn the lights out at night. A good boarding kennel should have someone on site overnight. This is safest for your pet.
You will enjoy your time away more if you feel satisfied that your pet is being well looked after.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The hours are 10:00 until 5:00 Tuesday through Friday and 10:00 until 2:00 on Saturday. The adoption fee for dogs is $20 and $15 for cats. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.