You have survived the summer heat and humidity. The days are finally getting shorter and cooler. The leaves will soon be putting on their fall colors. Your interest in being outside has revived. Go and take your best friend with you.
Your dog needs to be exercised all year long, but it is more fun for both of you when it cools down. Most dogs love a good vigorous hike so they can use up some of their excess energy and in the process investigate new sights and smells. Pick a trail where the two of you can wander for an hour or two. Take along plenty of water and snacks that you can both enjoy. Start with a short hike and progress to longer ones as you and your dog develop more endurance.
Most parks and hiking trails require that a dog be kept on a leash. Even if dogs are permitted to run loose, don’t let yours be the one without his leash unless you are absolutely positive that he will come to you promptly when you call him no matter how distracted he is. Bring baggies to clean up after him.
If you have a young dog or a very old one who isn’t up to a long hike there is nothing wrong with doing a short one with stops to admire the scenery. Hiking trails and parks are perfect places for fleas and ticks to hang out so be sure that your dog is current on all tick and flea medication.
If hiking doesn’t appeal to either of you, there are other options. You can go to the local dog park and enjoy the fall colors and fresh air. If your dog is socialized, he can have fun playing with other dogs.
Since it is cooler, he can run and play for a longer time without getting over heated or too tired. While he is playing, you can visit with the other dog owners. You and your dog just might make some new friends.
Autumn is one of the best times to go camping. Many campgrounds allow dogs, but call ahead just to be sure. There will be walking trails nearby and possibly lakes, beaches and streams where you both can enjoy nature. Food cooked and eaten outside always seems to taste better.
If you are not that interested in tent camping, some state parks and campgrounds have cabins to rent. Then you can sleep inside and cook outside if you want.
If you prefer to just stay home, invite your dog to help with the fall lawn care. He will probably be better at undoing what yard work you have already done, but dogs love to run and frolic.
Remember when you were a kid and ran through or jumped into leaf piles? Many dogs like to do that, too. If your dog is older, he may want to simply relax in a big pile of leaves. You can always rake it up later and he will have had a wonderful time.
Some of the old reliable activities are even better in the fall. Play dates, playing fetch or tossing a flying disc are always good activities that are both fun and let him get some exercise. You can also play football together. He probably can’t handle a full-sized football, but a foam one would be perfect. Let him win some times. You could also try blowing bubbles for him to chase or get a sandbox and bury some toys in it for him to find.
Pumpkin scented and flavored things are everywhere during the autumn. Take your dog pumpkin picking. He may not be interested in the actual pumpkin picking part, but he will enjoy walking around the pumpkin patch with you. Check with the owner to see if it is alright wo bring him and then keep him on a leash while you are there.
A lot of dogs like the taste of pumpkin and it’s good for them. Biscuits and treats made with pureed pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling, are easy to make. Here is a recipe my daughter uses. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Combine ½ cup of canned pumpkin, ½ cup of water, ½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon and nutmeg in a bowl. Gradually add ½ cup of oatmeal and 2 cups of whole wheat flour. Form a ball of dough. Roll to ¼ inch thickness and cut with a cookie cutter. Sprinkle with a little pumpkin pie spice and bake on an ungreased cookie sheet for 30-40 minutes.
You and your dog can get into the Halloween spirit by dressing up in costumes and going trick or treating with your kids. If your dog isn’t comfortable in a costume, let him come along as a dog. He will still have a good time. Be sure he stays on his leash. There will be a lot of things going on that could attract his attention.
If you want to adopt a dog to enjoy autumn with, visit the Pittsburg County Animal shelter at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a dog is $20 and $15 for a call. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.