Christmas is one of the best times of year for your dog.
There is a lot of activity going on. His daily routine is different. There are new smells, sights and sounds to entice him. People are coming and going. Some dogs are on their best behavior but all of this holiday cheer can make some dogs over exuberant. Some may become frightened. Plan ahead to deal with how your dog may react to the festivities. A fearful dog might be more comfortable staying in a quiet room away from all the commotion or he could stay at a friend’s house during the party. Another possibility would be to board him for the day.
Just before the holidays would be a good time to brush up on his obedience training. Warn your guests ahead of time if he could be a potential problem. For example, would your dog sneak out if the door were left open, grab a tasty morsel off of an unguarded plate or be over enthusiastic with his kisses.
Usually, dogs don’t have as much interest in the Christmas tree as a cat does, but a tree can be hazardous to him. Put your tree in a stable stand and secure it to the wall. Some people with a dog put their tree in a play pen. Supervise your dog when he is around the tree. Don’t let him chew on branches or eat fallen needles. The needles can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and perforation of the intestines. Pine needles can get stuck in his paws and cause an infection. Even the needles and wires of an artificial tree can cause problems. Vacuum daily and keep your tree watered so it doesn’t dry out. However, if your dog drinks the tree water, it could make him sick.
Dogs are attracted to the shiny tinsel, but it along with angel hair, flocking and artificial snow is mildly toxic and can cause intestinal blockage if your dog eats a large amount of it. Bright, shiny Christmas tree ornaments look like new toys to dogs. Keep them out of his reach. If he plays with them, they could splinter or break into shards which can cause lacerations or stomach problems if he chews on them. Ornament hooks can become embedded in his mouth or esophagus. This can require an emergency trip to your vet.
Christmas lights can be a major hazard to your dog. Chewing on electrical cords can result in a burned mouth, electrical shock or death. The larger lights can get hot enough to cause burns. If there is no one around to supervise your dog, unplug the tree lights. You can also use pet-proof extension cords or spray the cords with Bitter Apple or Chew Stop.
If your dog chews on a small battery, it could cause chemical burns and poisoning. If he swallows one, call your vet for advice.
Dogs, including yours, have an excellent sense of smell. If you put a wrapped box of chocolates or another food gift under the tree, he will surely find it and eat it. This could result in an emergency trip to your vet. Put tasty gifts well out of his reach.
I’m sure Santa is bringing your dog a gift or two. Be sure Santa knows to get a dog safe toy that has no small pieces for a dog to swallow. Of course, your dog can have healthy holiday treats, but only in moderation.
With a little caution and some planning, both you and your dog can have a calm and merry Christmas.
