Tapeworms are a common parasite that can cause your pets a lot of discomfort and the possibility of weakened immune system and anemia. These white flat and segmented worms use their hook-like mouths to attach themselves to your pet’s intestine and absorb nutrients through their bodies.
Your cat or dog gets tapeworms by swallowing a flea infected with tapeworm larvae. Tapeworm eggs are swallowed by flea larvae. Then when the flea bites, the cat or dog licks his skin and swallows the flea. The flea is digested. The tapeworm larvae hatches and attached itself to the intestine lining.
The tapeworm needs fleas for completing its life cycle. Even if you have not seen a single flea on your pet, it has to have eaten one in order to get tapeworms. Tapeworms are the most prevalent where there are many fleas.
As the tapeworm matures, the tail segments which contain tapeworm eggs drop off. These egg packets are passed out of your pet’s body in his feces. Flea larvae then eat the eggs and the cycle starts over.
The first indication you may have that your pet has tapeworms is seeing the tapeworm segments around his anus. They look like rice grains or tiny moving maggots. Your pet may also scoot around on this rear end the stop the irritation. You can also see the tapeworm segments in your pet’s stool. For a definite diagnosis, take a stool sample to your vet for testing under a microscope.
Tapeworms are not highly harmful to your cat or dog, but in large numbers they can cause debilitation and weight loss. They might also cause a change in appetite, irritability, poor condition of his coat, colic and mild diarrhea. Occasionally, a tapeworm will release its grip in the intestine and move into the stomach.
Fortunately, tapeworms can be easily and effectively treated. You can get over-the-counter worming preparation at pet supply stores, but your pet will benefit much more from a prescription from your vet who can provide worming products that are specific to pet’s needs and strong enough to be completely effective. Also, if you have made the wrong diagnosis you could get the wrong type of wormer. Do it right the first time. Get an accurate diagnosis and correct medication from your vet. Prompt deworming should be given as soon as tapeworms are seen.
The most important preventive measure if good flea control. There are many products available for this. Your pet’s indoor and outdoor environment should be treated to kill as many fleas and flea larvae as possible. Pay particular attention to his bedding and the carpets. Don’t let your pet roan loose. Clean up after your pet and put his stool in a plastic bag and put it in the trash.
If your pet is an avid hunter, check him often for signs of tapeworms. Pats and mice, especially, are apt to carry tapeworms. You can’t stope your pet’s nature, but you can discourage it. Keep your dog on a leash when he is outside and minimize the time your cat spends free outside. Give your cat or dog plenty of food at home and toys to play with.
To successfully keep tapeworms from your pet, you have to eliminate the fleas to eliminate the tapeworms.
