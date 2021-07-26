Ticks arrive every spring and stick around until cold weather sets in. Ticks are not insects, but parasitic arthropods that feed on the blood of their hosts. They are related to spiders, mites and scorpions. Ticks are showing up in growing numbers and in a widening area throughout the United States. Only a few of the approximately eighty species of ticks are serious problems to pets and their and their people.
Ticks love to feast on the blood of cats and dogs as well as their owners. Their bites are not only painful and irritating, but can also transmit some serious diseases such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever that can affect both animals and people. The bites can also cause temporary paralysis in your pets while the ticks are still attached. Most tick-borne illnesses will take several hours to be transmitted so the quicker the tick is found and removed, the lower the risk of disease will be. Symptoms of the diseases are weakness, lameness, swollen joints and anemia and may take days or weeks to appear. If you notice any of these or any other signs of illness, take your pet to the vet for the proper testing. Then treatments can start as soon as possible. Treat all ticks as enemies.
If you live in an area where ticks are found, check your pet for them whenever he comes in from outside, especially if he has been in grassy or bushy areas. Ticks are very good at finding a host. They sense motion, body heat and the carbon dioxide exhaled by mammals. They can jump long distances relative to their size to reach a prospective host. They frequently attach themselves in areas with little or no hair, in and around ears, where the insides of the legs meet the body, between the toes and within skin folds. Once it is attached to its host, it attaches its mouth and drinks its host’s blood until it is full. Examine your pet’s skin and also run your fingers through his fur. Ticks can easily be seen and felt in the hair, especially when they are engorged.
When you find a tick on your pet, you can easily remove it. Don’t use your bare hands. Latex gloves are good. Use a cotton ball or swab to dab some alcohol on it.
Then place the tip of tweezers or a specially designed tick-removal tool where the tick’s mouth is attached to the skin. Use a gentle pressure to pull the tick straight out. Don’t squeeze the tick. This can inject disease and bacteria into your pet. Don’t use lighter fluid, matches or any other substance that could injure your pet’s skin.
If the tick hasn’t already attached itself, you can rub petroleum jelly or dishwashing liquid on and around the tick, especially its head. This suffocates it. Wait a bit and then pull the tick out with tweezers. Don’t flush it down the toilet. It may not drown and could possibly crawl back out.
Instead, drop it in a jar with some alcohol and close the jar. This will kill it. After the tick has been removed, clean the area of the bite with mild soap and water. If after a few days, the bite looks irritated or infected, take your pet to the vet.
The best thing is to keep your pet from getting ticks in the first place. Keep your grass mowed, plants neatly trimmed and eliminate brush piles.
The area can be treated with pesticides that are safe for pets. Ticks don’t breed in your home like fleas do, but they can enter your house by clinging to your pets, on your own clothes or anything that you carry into the house. Check your home regularly for ticks, especially the laundry hamper, carpets or upholstered furniture and any areas where your pets spend a lot of time.
There are topical products that can be applied to your dog, but many are toxic to cats. Talk to your vet about the best choice for you and your pets.
