Puppies not only can be destructive, they will be destructive. Most puppy owners consider it the price of having such a cute pet. As the puppy gets older, the cuteness begins to wear a little thin.
This is especially true if the damage becomes more than the occasional chewed-up shoe you were going to get rid of anyway. A bored dog left unsupervised for a long time has been known to chew up carpets, taken bites out of solid pieces of furniture and eaten holes in the curtains. It is only a matter of time before the owner decides that the puppy is causing too much stress and expense and must go. Animal shelters are full of dogs who have been given up for adoption because of their inappropriate chewing.
Puppies begin serious chewing from about 3 to 7 months of age when they are teething. Chewing relieves their gums as they lose their baby teeth and get the permanent teeth that are erupting. Although their jaws aren’t very powerful yet, the baby teeth are very sharp and can leave marks. Puppies use their mouths to explore their new world. They want to see what each new interesting thing is and what it tastes like. While they are teething, puppies will chew anything they can find to relieve their discomfort. The best way to keep your puppy from destroying your belongings is to redirect his attention to things that he is allowed to chew. Get some good chew toys. To make them even better for him, put them in the freezer for a few hours. The cold will be very soothing to his sore mouth.
Chewing is often a sign of boredom. If your adult dog chews on things he shouldn’t like shoes, furniture or his own tail, think about whether or not he is getting enough activity for his breed. Some dogs don’t need much exercise. Other breeds need several hours of vigorous play every day. A vet or dog trainer can give you an idea about how much exercise your particular dog needs. If your dog isn’t getting enough exercise, play with him more, take him on walks or set up play dates. Sometimes just a bit more exercise in his day can make a big difference in his chewing.
You can also redirect his behavior by giving him toys that you encourage him to chew. Visit your favorite pet store and pick out something that seems more interesting than your favorite shoe. You might also have good luck stopping his inappropriate chewing by replacing the object he wants to chew with a toy of similar texture. If he tears up your pillows, he might enjoy a sturdy stuffed toy. If the substitute is similar to the item he enjoyed originally, he might be willing to change. Praise him for chewing on the new toy and direct him back to it if his mouth wanders. Once he gets interested in the new toys, he will most likely forget about your shoe, furniture and other off limit articles.
