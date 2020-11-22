At least once in your life you have had to deal with a situation that frightened you. The next time you were faced with the same thing, you have been frightened all over again. This may have happened until you learned how to deal with it. The same kind of thing can happen to your dog.
Often a dog’s fear begins with an initial bad experience. If he has had frightening encounter with another dog while on a walk, he may act scared on walks for a long time. This fear may cause him at act aggressively or to be reluctant to interact with other dogs. He may be acting like a tough dog, but he is actually very frightened. This is stressful for him, but there are ways that you can help him get over this.
If you can, keep him from getting into situations where he feels overwhelmed. Keep him at a distance from other dogs that he doesn’t know so that he can acknowledge the other dog’s presence and still feel safe. If you know that you will be walking where they are unfamiliar dogs you could walk at a different time, find a less populated area to walk him or change directions if it appears that another dog is getting too close.
Don’t punish your dog if he growls, barks or lunges at other dogs. He is doing it because he feels threatened. If you scold him or pull him back, he will associate your actions towards him with the approach of the other dog. Then he will try even harder to keep the other dog away.
You can change your dog’s response to the situation. Determine at what distance he can feel safe enough not to react to an approaching dog. Give him his favorite treats the whole time the other dog is in his sight. Then when the other dog is gone, stop the treats.
Be aware of your own behavior. If you become tense and frightened when another dog approaches, your dog will know it. He will feel that a threat is imminent and he will react accordingly. If you feel like you are getting tense, remember to breathe. Deep breaths will relieve tension for both of you. Try singing to your dog. The sillier the song, the better. It is hard to stay tense when you are singing a silly song to your dog and laughing. If you really don’t want to sing, you could softly tell him a funny story. Relax the leash. Your tension can be felt down a tight leash. It could make him feel more defensive.
It can be hard to keep other dogs at a comfortable distance from your dog when you are out in public. Invite a friend with a dog who is calm and unaggressive over for a play date. Take a walk with them. You might enroll your dog in an obedience class that will allow him to remain at a comfortable distance while he learns to build trust in other dogs. With your help, your dog should be able to put his scary experience behind him.
The Pittsburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1206 N. West St. in McAlester. The hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a dog is $20 and $15 for a cat. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.