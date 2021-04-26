Crate training a dog is a new idea for some dog owners. Crates can be very useful. Most dogs like small, enclosed spaces where they can go if they feel insecure, frightened or just want to be by themselves for a while.
Your dog needs a place of his own where he can find comfort and solitude. It becomes his place to sleep and hide for a while from things that disturb him. Crates are also good for both training and safety. If your dog is in his crate in your car, he is more likely to survive an accident and less likely to cause one. Crating your dog on a schedule teaches him bladder and bowel control plus prevents him from teething on your good shoes.
Crates come in all sizes and kinds. It is easy to find one that will meet your needs. The size you get depends on the size of your dog or the size he will become. He should be able to stand, turn around and lie down comfortably.
Make the crate inviting and put it in the main part of the house so he won’t feel isolated from everyone. When he goes near it or in it, praise him or give him a treat. You want him to get the idea that his crate is a great place to be. Start feeding him his meals in it. Leave the door open until he feels comfortable being there. Then start closing the door for a few minutes at a time. He will soon learn to stay in his crate after eating. Ignore him if he whines.
Let him out as soon as he is quiet. Gradually increase the length of time he spends in the crate. When he has learned to consistently behave well unsupervised in the house, you can start leaving him out of the crate for longer and longer times. Proceed slowly. Most dogs like their crates, but not all take to it immediately. Make it a pleasant place for him.
Don’t force your dog to go into the crate. Don’t leave him for long periods of time until he is content to stay in it for that long. A puppy shouldn’t be left in his crate for more than three or four hours at a time. Although he should probably be crated whenever he has to be unsupervised.
As he gets older and more reliable, he will not have to be crated as much. An adult dog should not be crated for more than eight hours. Don’t leave him in a soiled crate. Take him outside frequently so that soiling doesn’t happen. However, if it does, don’t punish him. He probably had to and is already miserable enough.
Using a crate makes house training easier for both of you. Puppies want to keep their dens clean. This applies also to their crates. They want to relieve themselves away from where they eat and sleep. Using a crate helps your puppy learn to control himself when he can’t get outdoors.
At night, put your dog in his crate as you usually do. You might want to put the crate in your bedroom, especially when he is a puppy. Puppies need to go outside in the night. Older dogs should be kept close, too, so they don’t feel isolated and alone. Once your dog has gotten used to sleeping through the night in his crate, you can leave the door open.
