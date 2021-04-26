Charles Holt, 81, of Hartshorne, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He was born on September 16, 1939 in Wasco, California to Joe Bill and Anna Mae (Baggs) Holt. He married Norma Burnett on December 22, 2019 in Hartshorne.…