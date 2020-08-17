Some cats may be solitary animals who aren’t interested in bonding with their human families, but many cats can be very social and will bond with their new family. Bonding happens gradually over time, but there are ways to make it easier.
If you have just gotten a kitten, he will learn important lessons in socializing by the time he is ten weeks old. This is a perfect time for him to bond with you and other members of your family whether they are humans or other animals. If he has already been around friendly people he will probably be used to being handled. Provide him with a comfortable bed, meals, treats, toys and, most of all, lots of attention. He might enjoy being brushed-or maybe not.
If he is shy or frightened, put him in a small room where he will feel safe. Don’t force your attentions on him or let others overwhelm him. Sit quietly in the room with him and let him get used to your being there. Read a book, scatter some treats and wait for him to come out from hiding. He may not want to be petted, but he might be interested in playing with a toy with you. Don’t play roughly or be too loud.
If your cat is not a kitten, it helps to know his personality. He could be active and social or quiet and more reserved. Let him explore his new home one room at a time. When he is comfortable with one room let him explore another. This may take several days.
Some cats are more adventurous and adjust to a new home confidently and quickly. Others may be frightened and hide. Don’t try to rush his schedule. Figure out if he likes to be petted or stroked and, if he does, when he has had enough. Stop if he seems to be over stimulated and try again later.
Some cats are meant to be lap cats. They want to be petted and will purr the whole time. Others are happy to play with you, but do not necessarily want or need to sit on your lap. Some want to be right next to you all the time no matter what you are doing. Others are happy to just be in the same room with you. Each cat is different. You have to love the cat you’ve got.
Cats are extremely interested in food. If you want to bond with your cat, then you have to be the one who feeds him and gives him treats. Don’t just leave food out at all times. Make mealtime a special occasion. Talk to your cat while you feed him. This will reinforce your bond.
Treat your cat like the special cat, which, of course, he is. On cold nights warm a small blanket in the dryer and then lay it over him. He will especially enjoy it if he is arthritic. Decide at the beginning if you will allow him on your bed. Don’t force him to cuddle, but don’t be surprised if you wake up in the night with him snuggled up against you. That is one of the best ways to bond with your cat.
Set aside play times. Find out which toys he likes best and play with those several times a day. Once in a while surprise him with a new toy. He will quickly learn that being with you is fun.
Speak to him in a soft voice. Take everything slowly. You don’t want him to feel overwhelmed. It is good to interact with him, but don’t force him if he isn’t in the mood. Let him make the first move.
Cats don’t like change so make any necessary changes gradually. Get your cat spayed or neutered. It tends to keep them calmer and able to focus more on a relationship with you. It won’t be long before he is a full member of your family.
If you need a cat to bond with visit the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter located at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a cat is $15. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
