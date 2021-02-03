Panleukopenia, which is sometimes called feline distemper, is a highly contagious and life- threatening disease in cats. It is extremely resistant to disinfectants and temperature extremes. It infects not only all members of the feline family including domestic cats but also racoons and minks.
The panleukopenia virus is transmitted through direct contact between cats or through their shared items like litter boxes, food and water bowls, beds and toys. Infected cats can pass the virus to others cats through their vomit, feces and other bodily secretions.
It can also be carried through the air. The virus can survive for a year or more on contaminated surfaces. Proper scrubbing and disinfection of contaminated surfaces can keep the virus from being passed on to other cats. The virus can also be transmitted by people who have handled items used by infected cats.
Using soap and water after being in contact with any cat who may be ill will help lower the chances of the virus being passed on to healthy cats. But, even under the cleanest conditions the virus can remain in the environment.
The infection severely attacks the cat’s digestive system. The symptoms become evident after the virus has incubated for a few days. The cat loses all energy. She may vomit or have diarrhea. There may be discharges from her nose or eyes.
She may hang her head over her water bowl or food dish, but does not eat or drink. She loses weight and becomes dehydrated. She will have a high fever. Often she will sit or lie quietly in a corner. Because the blood cells are being attacked, she is more prone to an anemic condition or other illnesses both viral and bacterial. Vomiting is often the first warning.
If your cat is vomiting persistently, take her to your vet immediately. The disease is almost always fatal to kittens and is 75% to 90% fatal to older cats. Fortunately, if your car survives this infection, she will be immune to further infections of this virus.
An infected cat needs immediate treatment to save her life. Dehydration must be taken care of promptly to restore her body fluids and electrolyte balance. Antibiotics will prevent other infections from getting started. She will need a quiet, warm place to recover.
If her litter box, food and water dishes are near she can take care of her needs without too much exertion. She will have to be isolated from any other cats. Since the disease has a depressing effect on her physical and mental health, she will need your affection and comfort.
Talk to your veterinarian about giving medications, using household disinfectants and the possibility of quarantine. Watch other cats in the house for any signs of illness. If your vet advises, get your other cats vaccinated if they have not been vaccinated already. Dispose of your cat’s toys, bowls, bedding and litter box and get her new ones.
The best prevention of panleukopenia is making sure your cat is properly vaccinated.
