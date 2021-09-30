Fall is finally here and you and your cat are ready to get out and enjoy the cooler weather. Life is good, but there are some issues to b dealt with in the fall.
If your cat goes outside, she may still get ticks and fleas. Even if she is strictly an inside cat, she can get them. However, there are things that you can do that will help. A tick and flea preventative will keep those parasites off of her. Talk to your vet about getting the best treatment for keeping them away. Eliminate the source of the fleas by spraying the places she likes to go with a nontoxic spray for pleas. Ticks like long grass. Keep your lawn cut during its growing season.
Comb and brush your cat regularly. Keeping her coat in good shape isn’t just for good looks. It will help control parasites and it is a good way to prevent hair balls. A cat sheds more in the spring, but it is natural for her to shed all year long. Daily brushing and combing will keep her from licking and swallowing the loose hair. Otherwise, she could develop hair balls which can cause internal problems that may require professional treatment. Regular grooming will cut down on the number of hair mats she develops and will add tone to her skin and coat. Use a wide-toothed comb and a fine-toothed fleas comb, plus a brush with long, but not harsh bristles. If you aren’t able to keep her brushed regularly, you might want to take her to a professional groomer occasionally.
It can be challenging taking care of your cat in the fall because the weather is so changeable. You have to take into consideration the possibilities of both heatstroke and frostbite. You will need to be sure that she has enough water, even in cool weather, and a way to get in out of extreme weather changes.
Toxins are always a threat this time of year. Many people apply lawn and garden products now. Herbicides, fertilizers, pesticides and other chemicals can make your cat sick. Antifreeze is another serious seasonal risk. It’s very poisonous to cats and many cats like the taste. Mushrooms and some fall flowers can also make her sick. Be sure she stays safe by keeping her indoors.
Fall decorations, though very pretty, can be harmful to a cat. She can get entangled in wires, dangling ribbons or strings. Small pieces of decoration can choke her. Cats and flames are not a good mix. Keep lighted candles well out of her reach. Don’t assume that she can’t get to them. Put your fall decorations where she can’t possibly reach them.
Fall can be fun for both you and your cat, but you need to take some safety precautions. There are a lot of celebrations going on. Be careful of what your cat indulges in. Chocolate and candy containing xylitol can be very toxic to her. Costumes for your cat may have small parts that could choke her or impair her breathing or hearing. If she is uncomfortable being dressed up, don’t insist upon it. She can enjoy all the festivities just as much without a costume. The best time she will have during the autumn is doing things with you.
If you want to adopt a cat this fall, visit the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter at 1206 N. West Street in McAlester. The hours are 10:00 until 5:00 Tuesday through Friday and 10:00 until 2:00 on Saturday. The phone number is 918-423-7803. The adoption fee for a cat is $15 and $20 for a dog. All have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.