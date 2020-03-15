Moving to a new home is very stressful for us, but it is even more stressful for our pets since they have spent most of their lives in one place. It is even worse for pets, such as indoor cats, that never go outside. Remove one piece of furniture that is your cat’s favorite and you will have changed her whole world. She won’t let you forget it. However, there are some things that you can do to make moving easier on you and your pets.
All the new activity while you are packing may make your pets nervous. Watch them carefully. The stress could cause them to misbehave or run off. You may want to board them or leave them with a friend that they know and are comfortable with during the busiest times. Before the boxes are loaded into the moving van, put your pets in a quiet, room such as a bathroom and put a Do Not Open Door Pets Inside sign on the door.
If you are driving to your new home, keep your dog in a crate or safety harness while he is in the car. Cats are safest in a well-ventilated crate while traveling. Make plenty of pit stops and take your dog for a walk. Give him some water. Show your cat where her litter box is and make sure she has water to drink. Make reservations at pet friendly hotels well in advance. Be sure you have your pets’ health records with you and that their vaccinations are current. If they are on medications or a special diet, have enough on hand for several days beyond your expected arrival.
After you have moved into your new home let your pets adjust to their new surroundings one room at a time. The room should include some of their favorite toys, their familiar blankets, treats they specially like and their food and water bowls. Cats will need a litter box, too. When they seem at home in the first room, gradually let them explore other rooms one or two at a time. Keep all external doors and windows tightly closed. If your pet gets out he may try to find his way back home. Since cats become very attached to their homes, it is not unusual for them to try to return to their old home after a move. Keep her inside, even if she was an outside cat, for the first several weeks after your move so she will have a chance to get used to the new place and consider it her home now. Give your old neighbors and the new owners of your house your new phone number and a photo of your pet so they can call you if she gets out and returns home.
Get your dog back to his regular schedule as soon as possible. Feed and walk him at his usual time. Dogs like a consistent, predictable routine, but they adapt very well to new situations. If your dog continues to be stressed from the move, consider increasing the number of walks every day. Don’t let your dog out without a leash for at least a month. If your cat or dog misbehaves because of stress, don’t punish him. If you think he may be misbehaving because he is ill, take him to a vet. Before you move ask you vet for a recommendation in your new location. You can also talk to people in the community or call the state veterinary medical association.
Moving with your pets can be stressful, but it can also be exciting. You and your pets will soon be thriving in your new home.
