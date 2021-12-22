OWRB approves $32.5 million loan for city water projects

The Oklahoma Water Resources Board voted Tuesday to approve a $32.5 million loan to the city of McAlester to be used for the city’s project to replace its water distribution and transmission lines.
It’s locked in as a 30-year loan at 1.9% interest, said McAlester Mayor John Browne. That’s turned out to be the lowest interest rate during the time period when the possibility of the project has been under discussion, he said.
Browne and City Manager Pete Stasiak were in Oklahoma City on Tuesday to make themselves available for any questions the OWRB might have.
Browne said one of the OWRB Board members asked him if he thought the people of McAlester realized how important this project is for the city. Browne said he believes they do, because voters in the city of McAlester approved both the loan application and the funding mechanism during the Nov. 9 Special Election by more than 80% of the vote.
“They know how important it is for the city,” he said.
Both Browne and Stasiak were thrilled the long-sought project will soon be underway.
“I’m excited for the future of McAlester,” said Stasiak.
“We’re very thankful for the people who worked on this to get it done,” Browne said.
Plans call for the first phase of project to begin as soon as the city council can vote on accepting the best submitted bid. The first project calls for work to begin to replace the large 30-inch transmission line that’s used to send water to the city from the city’s water treatment plant, the mayor said.
Next will come the project to replace a 24-inch transmission line from the city’s water treatment plant, followed by other aspects of Phase 1 of the project, he said.
Plans call for the project to be done in phases over a five-year period, with the fifth year considered a carryover year. When the project is complete, 45% of the city’s large water transmission lines will have been replaced, which will be 15% of the entire system.
Browne said the loan is a drawdown loan, meaning the city won’t get the entire $32.5 million at once, but will draw on the money as it’s needed for each phase of the project.
The loan was designed to be enough to cover the entire project, but the mayor noted there could be fluctuations in prices due to inflation and supply side shortages that could come into play.
Only two items were on the ballot during the Nov. 9 Special Election related to the water project and its funding mechanism,
Proposition 1 asked if the city could incur a $32.5 million debt to help with replacement and repairs of the city’s water distribution and transmission lines, along with related costs. It passed with 728 voting yes and 229 voting no.
Proposition 2 gave voters an option of paying for the needed line repairs and replacements through a new quarter-cent sales tax increase or else by letting a water rate hike increase take effect. The sales tax option passed with 792 voting yes and 200 voting no.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
