Did you know volunteering can help with good health?
It’s no secret that volunteering has a significant role in the 4-H program. Research shows that volunteering creates a sense of purpose, provides mental stimulation, and reduces stress and depression. All of these things are related to health, which is the fourth H in 4-H.
Volunteerism is a practice of sharing one’s time and talents for education or other worthwhile activities in the community, said Karla Knoepfli, Oklahoma State University Extension state volunteer specialist in the State 4-H Office.
“OSU Extension understands and relies on volunteers of all ages to partner with us in our mission of positive youth development. Caring adult volunteers provide leadership to clubs, project groups, program planning, event management, and so much more,” Knoepfli said. “These same caring adult volunteers serve as role models, mentors, and teachers for 4-H members, instilling in them the importance of volunteering in their club, communities and schools.”
April is National Volunteer month, which lends itself to be a great time for clubs and county 4-H programs to reflect upon and share stories about the impact volunteering has on people, places and programs in their clubs and communities. It is a time to celebrate and appreciate the adult volunteer who tirelessly instructs, guides, mentors and leads members.
During this reflection process, Knoepfli said there is an opportunity to learn more about the language of appreciation and how to use it well. According to Chapman and White, in their book, “The 5 Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace,” people express and receive appreciation in different ways.
“When appreciation is expressed in ways that isn’t meaningful, youth and adults may not feel valued,” she said. “This in turn lessons one’s sense of purpose, decreasing the drive to value and practice service to others. Engaging volunteers of all ages means understanding motivations and recognition.”
Recognition is about acknowledgment of someone's existence, purpose or acceptance. Appreciation must be intentional, sincere and tailored to the individual’s motivation for sharing their time and talents.
Recognize the entire team. Together Everyone Achieves More (TEAM). It’s important for the entire team to know their value. Each team member needs reassurance and encouragement for accomplishing the mission/goal/objective/project through their contribution. There are many people behind the scenes who help ensure the success of all 4-H activities.
“Make recognition a habit that you give generously both privately and publicly. The recognition must be timely – that’s very important,” Knoepfli said. Keep in mind that it’s important to recognize the work/contribution, not just the person.”
Recognition shouldn’t happen just at the awards banquet. It’s something that should be given year-round and should become as natural as saying please and thank you. When someone knows that their steadfast work is recognized and appreciated it helps counteract feelings of frustration, insecurity and even fear of failure.
The author Voltaire said “Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.”
Annually, county volunteers nominated for the state Salute to Excellence Awards are recognized at an awards luncheon during the State Parent-Volunteer Conference. Last year, Pittsburg County volunteer Sheryl Moore and Cleveland County volunteer Lily Stubbs received state honors.
This year’s conference will take place June 25 in Stillwater. Check out the diverse set of workshops being delivered in-person and by vodcast.
In addition, a pre-conference training is being held June 24 for the programs LifeSmarts, Ready in the Middle and Traffic University.
Register through ZSuite, April 1 - June 10. Choose a delivery method best suited for your schedule. The early-bird discount ends May 25.
Pre-conference and Conference - Early-bird (EB) $50/$55
Pre-conference and Hybrid Conference – EB $40/$45
Conference Only – EB $40/$45
Pre-conference Only – EB $20/$25
Hybrid Conference Only – EB $20/$25.
Contact Knoepfli at karla.knoepfli@okstate.edu for more conference information.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
