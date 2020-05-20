The State 4-H Parent-Volunteer Conference has gone virtual this year. The objectives for this year’s conference are as follows:
Working with Others – youth, parents, volunteers and Extension staff.
Adventures in 4-H – exciting experiences, typically bold, sometimes even risky undertakings.
Nurturing – providing a sense of belonging in a safe and inclusive environment for youth and adults.
Teamwork – established through coaching, mentoring and challenging both peers and youth while gaining satisfaction from group achievement.
Educate – strengthen club and project group experiences to increase long-term retention of members.
Develop – independence, generosity and mastery through 4-H programming.
Registration and Session Access
Register at https://bit.ly/3cyHvgh
Registration Deadline June 18
MUST pre-register to receive communications for logging on via computer, cell phone or landline.
Must be pre-registered to receive Continuing Education Credit.
Portions of the conference will be available on Facebook Live.
Cost
FREE and open to 4-H parents, volunteers, teen leaders and Extension employees
Continuing Education
Volunteers receive two credit hours for participating in the Virtual Conference.
Conference Schedule:
8:45-9:15 a.m. Welcome and Instructions
9:30-10 a.m. Workshops-Rotation 1
Fresh Meeting Ideas
Think Safe, Act Safe, Go Home Safe
From the Farm Gate to your plate, The Farm Bill Affect Us All
10:15-10:45 a.m. Workshops Rotation 2
Fun and Games in a Virtual Corral
4-H Photography Projects and Clubs
Relationship Red Flags
11-11:30 a.m. Workshops Rotation 3
4-H Curriculum, Making the 4-H project Come to Life!
Tips for Helping Youth Become Confident Public Speakers
Planning a Successful Club Year
11:45-12:15 a.m. Workshops Rotation 4
Bird Brains
How to Take Community Service to the Next Level
Good Boots Take You Good Places
12:15-12:45 a.m. Lunch on Your Own
12:45-1-1:30 p.m. 4-H Salute to Excellence Awards
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
