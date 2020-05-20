The State 4-H Parent-Volunteer Conference has gone virtual this year. The objectives for this year’s conference are as follows:

Working with Others – youth, parents, volunteers and Extension staff.

Adventures in 4-H – exciting experiences, typically bold, sometimes even risky undertakings.

Nurturing – providing a sense of belonging in a safe and inclusive environment for youth and adults.

Teamwork – established through coaching, mentoring and challenging both peers and youth while gaining satisfaction from group achievement.

Educate – strengthen club and project group experiences to increase long-term retention of members.

Develop – independence, generosity and mastery through 4-H programming.

Registration and Session Access

Register at https://bit.ly/3cyHvgh

Registration Deadline June 18

MUST pre-register to receive communications for logging on via computer, cell phone or landline.

Must be pre-registered to receive Continuing Education Credit.

Portions of the conference will be available on Facebook Live.

Cost

FREE and open to 4-H parents, volunteers, teen leaders and Extension employees

Continuing Education

Volunteers receive two credit hours for participating in the Virtual Conference.

Conference Schedule:

8:45-9:15 a.m. Welcome and Instructions

9:30-10 a.m. Workshops-Rotation 1

Fresh Meeting Ideas

Think Safe, Act Safe, Go Home Safe

From the Farm Gate to your plate, The Farm Bill Affect Us All

10:15-10:45 a.m. Workshops Rotation 2

Fun and Games in a Virtual Corral

4-H Photography Projects and Clubs

Relationship Red Flags

11-11:30 a.m. Workshops Rotation 3

4-H Curriculum, Making the 4-H project Come to Life!

Tips for Helping Youth Become Confident Public Speakers

Planning a Successful Club Year

11:45-12:15 a.m. Workshops Rotation 4

Bird Brains

How to Take Community Service to the Next Level

Good Boots Take You Good Places

12:15-12:45 a.m. Lunch on Your Own

12:45-1-1:30 p.m. 4-H Salute to Excellence Awards

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you