It is that time of year where we hold our annual 4-H Share the Fun talent show.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions we are not able to hold the event in person and so we have made some changes to make the event still possible. This year we are asking the members to submit a video of their performance by our entry deadline of November 20. If need be we can come to the student or they can come to us and we can video their act.
SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS
1. Maximum length of act – 6 minutes
2. Time limits will be strictly adhered to – 1 point will be deducted for every 15 seconds over the limit.
3. Participants must furnish all props and equipment. (If you need help recording your act please contact
your club leader and they will help you schedule an appointment with our office to come and record your act.)
4. A member can enter all categories but may only enter 1 act per category
Types of Acts:
Dance-No speaking to form a skit or story line. The act requires choreography and can be demonstrated through twirling, pom squad routines, or dance styles such as jazz, tap, ballet country & western, ballroom, etc.. Acts may use taped music on CD
Instrumental- Instrumental presentation may be musical instruments accompanied by background tape or an
instrumental performance only. No accompanist will be allowed.
Participants may not sing or incorporate a skit, poetry, prose, or choreography with their act.
Theater-This category involves a skit that showcases an aspect of 4-H or a youth issue and how to address it. The act may incorporate music, vocal selections and/or dance but these aspects cannot be more than 50% of the performance time. Theater presentations can be humorous and creative.
Vocal-Vocal presentation may be done a cappella or with an accompaniment CD or your own device. No accompanist will be allowed for this category. All members in the act must be singing. No lip sync will be allowed. Contestants may not present skits, poetry or other speaking during the act. They may, however, move around the stage and incorporate choreography with their presentation for the purpose of enhancing their showmanship.
Video submissions will be judged and awards presented and delivered to the 4-H clubs and participants. For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
