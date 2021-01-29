We recently completed our Virtual 4-H Essay and Technology Contests. Results from those events were as follows:
Essay Contest-
Grand Champion Entries-
Clover-bud (grades K-2)-Sadie Miller, Frink-Chambers
Junior (grades 3-7)-Brylee Leibfried, Frink-Chambers
Senior-(grades 8-12)-Khloe Haile, Pittsburg
Ribbon winners- Green Participation Ribbon-Sadie Miller. Blue Ribbons-Pittsburg-Khloe Haile; Kiowa-Brycen Shannon; Quinton-Jaylee Kelso; Crowder-Solar Starr; Frink-Chambers-Emilee Coxsey, Brylee Leibfried, Mason Coxsey, Ava Aldridge, Kylee Kincade, Jaycee Burks, Jaela Waller, Jayton Burks, William Milligan, Aybree Leibfriend, Cooper Bryant, Hannah Graham.
Technology Contest-(these entries may be entered in the 2021 County Fair-
Grand Champion Entries-
Junior Flyer-Solar Starr, Crowder
Senior-Flyer, Power-point and Brochure-Emilee Coxsey, Frink-Chambers
Ribbon Winners-Green Participation Ribbon-Mikey Shields, Clover Power. Red Ribbons-Clover Power-Shane Francies, Shannon Francies, Mariska Shields; Frink-Chambers-Hannah Graham, Jaela Waller, Brylee Leibfried. Blue Ribbons-Crowder-Solar Starr; Frink-Chambers-Emilee Coxsey (3 ribbons), Aybree Leibfried, Cooper Bryant, Aspen Kelley, Ruby Kellogg, Gracelinn Long, Foley Green, Sara Kellogg, William Milligan, Jayton Burks.
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
