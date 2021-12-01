When Covid hit last year we moved several events to virtual. This year as Covid restrictions have eased we still decided to keep our Share the Fun contest virtual because we had a large increase in participation. Well, Pittsburg County 4-H continued to impress this year with another increase in entries for this contest with a total of 34 entries. Our Grand and Reserve Champion winners were as follows:
Junior Grand Champion Dance (grades 3-7)-Mykie Haney, Frink-Chambers
Junior Reserve Grand Champion Dance-Shane Francies, Clover Power
Junior Grand Champion Instrumental-Jaxon Herron, Frink-Chambers
Junior Reserve Grand Champion Instrumental-Noah Few, Parker 4-H
Junior Grand Champion Theatre-Caroline Calaway and Ruby Kellogg, Frink-Chambers
Junior Reserve Grand Champion Theatre-Cooper Bryant, Zayden Travis and Jaxon Tarron, Frink-Chambers
Junior Grand Champion Vocal-Mikayla Mize, Hartshorne
Junior Reserve Grand Champion Vocal-Louis Martinez, Frink-Chambers
Senior Grand Champion Dance (grades 8-12)-Emilee Coxsey, MHS
Senior Grand Reserve Grand Champion Dance-Aspen Kelley, Frink-Chambers
Senior Grand Champion Instrumental-Taylor Kelley, MHS
Senior Reserve Grand Champion Instrumental-Murphy Peterson, Haileyville
Senior Vocal Grand Champion-Murphy Peterson, Haileyville
Senior Reserve Grand Champion Vocal-Ragan Kirkes and Jaggar Studdard, Haileyville
All Grand Champion entries for Junior and Senior will be submitted for consideration for Southeast District Virtual Share the Fun contest in February. Ribbon winners for the contest were as follows:
Green Rosette Ribbons donated by Crowder 4-H were presented to our two Clover-bud entries (grades K-2)-Instrumental Category-Aleah McGuire from Hartshorne and Sadie Miller from Frink-Chambers 4-H.
Red Ribbons-Hartshorne-Junior Dance-Kambre Gwin, Dalila Scherger and Kenleigh Valdez; Junior Dance-Kinsler Hass, Junior Theatre-Braylon Pogue, Junior Theatre-Brentlee McGuire, Junior Vocal-Isabella Polm, Junior Vocal-Catelynn Mayfield; Frink-Chambers-Junior Theatre-Lexi Putnick, Macy Jenson, Marley Mitchell, Rhiannon Johnson, Chloe Boatright and Kaylin Thomas; Clover Power-Junior Vocal-Mariska Shields, Senior Dance-Shannon Francies.
Blue Ribbons-Clover Power-Junior Dance-Shane Francies, Junior Theatre-Jordyn Washington; Frink-Chambers-Senior Dance-Mason Coxsey, Junior Dance-Mykie Haney, Junior Instrumental-Jaxon Harron, Junior Theatre-Caroline Calaway and Ruby Kellogg, Junior Theatre-Cooper Bryant, Zayden Travis and Jaxon Tarron, Junior Vocal-Louis Martinez, Senior Dance-Aspen Kelley, Senior Vocal-Blake Byrum; Parker-Junior Instrumental-Noah Few; Hartshorne-Junior Instrumental-Raylan Wansick, Junior Vocal-Sophia McFarland, Junior Vocal-Mikayla Mize; Junior Vocal-Alex McFarland; MHS-Senior Dance-Emilee Coxsey, Senior Dance-Kylie Martin, Senior Instrumental-Taylor Kelley, Senior Vocal-Taylor Kelley; Kiowa-Senior Dance-Jaylee Wills; Haileyville-Senior Instrumental-Murphy Peterson, Senior Vocal-Jaggar Studdard and Ragan Kirkes, Senior Vocal-Murphy Peterson; Crowder-Senior Vocal-Solar Starr.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
