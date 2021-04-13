This contest will consist of small articles made in the 4-H Leisure Education and Cultural Arts Projects. Entries Accepted via Email to megan.m.woodard@okstate.edu by 5pm April 23rd, 2021. Rules are as follows:
1. Each entry must have exhibitor’s name, grade, and club in the title of the email.
2. NO 2020 COUNTY FAIR EXHIBITS. All entries must be newly crafted. Entries from this contest do qualify for the 2021 County Fair.
Please include members name, grade and club in the body of the email along with “Virtual Craft Contest” in the subject line.
Categories include the following:
1. Fine Art – Pencil, Charcoal, Pastel, Chalk, Ink
2. Fine Art – Watercolor
3. Fine Art – Oil or Acrylic
4. Ceramics – Glazed (maximum of one piece)
5. Ceramics – Stained (maximum of one piece)
6. Pottery – Original design made from clay using a process of hand molding or on a potter’s wheel
7. Print Process Article – Block printing and other printing methods
8. Nature Craft – Article made from natural materials including weaving or basket making
9. Bead Craft Article
10. Leathercraft – Kit
11. Leathercraft – Original Design
12. Handcrafted Wax Candle
13. Handcrafted Gel Candle
14. Puppet
15. Paper Craft
16. Plastic Craft - Including but not limited to Lego Art. If Lego Art is entered, it must be glued.
17. Duct Tape Craft
18. Miscellaneous (limited to items that cannot be entered in any other class)
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
