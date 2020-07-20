Due to Covid restrictions we decided to do a Virtual FCS Skill-a-thon and Consumer Judging. Results from those two contests are as follows:

Consumer Judging

Senior Division (grades 8-12)

1st Place-Makayla Hamilton, Canadian

2nd Place-Hali Bailey, Crowder

3rd Place-Emilee Coxsey, McAlester High School

Junior Division (grades 3-7)

1st Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power

2nd Place-Samantha Shafer, Hartshorne

3rd Place-William Beshear, Canadian

FCS Skill-a-thon

Senior Division

1st Place-Makayla Hamilton

2nd Place-Hali Bailey

3rd Place-Shannon Francies, Clover Power

Junior Division

1st Place-Hannah Cox, Frink-Chambers

2nd Place-William Beshear

3rd Place-Samantha Shafer

Awards are now available for pick up at the office. Look for more virtual 4-H contests when the new school year begins. For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

 

