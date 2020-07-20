Due to Covid restrictions we decided to do a Virtual FCS Skill-a-thon and Consumer Judging. Results from those two contests are as follows:
Consumer Judging
Senior Division (grades 8-12)
1st Place-Makayla Hamilton, Canadian
2nd Place-Hali Bailey, Crowder
3rd Place-Emilee Coxsey, McAlester High School
Junior Division (grades 3-7)
1st Place-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power
2nd Place-Samantha Shafer, Hartshorne
3rd Place-William Beshear, Canadian
FCS Skill-a-thon
Senior Division
1st Place-Makayla Hamilton
2nd Place-Hali Bailey
3rd Place-Shannon Francies, Clover Power
Junior Division
1st Place-Hannah Cox, Frink-Chambers
2nd Place-William Beshear
3rd Place-Samantha Shafer
Awards are now available for pick up at the office. Look for more virtual 4-H contests when the new school year begins. For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
