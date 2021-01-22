We have been given the opportunity as a district to have three 4-H members and one adult 4-H Educators and 4-H Volunteers to participate in the 2021 Virtual National 4-H Conference. Normally, only one 4-H member is chosen from each district to attend in Washington, D.C. National 4-H Conference is a leadership training and planning for the entire National 4-H program.
The event is being held virtually this year. However, it remains a great opportunity for 4-H members 16+ by January 1, 2021. Interviews will also be conducted as this is a serious commitment even if it is virtual. These youth and adult will fully participate in the conference and will make an action plan to conduct some type of activity/program in the Southeast District.
It is an honor and privilege to represent the SE District and Oklahoma 4-H. They will be expected to plan their schedules accordingly during the week of April 10-15, 2021. The drawback right now is that national has not fully released the schedule but have said that they will not be on Zoom every day, all day. It is workable for serious candidates.
Please email Becky.Walker@okstate.edu all materials by 5:00 p.m. February 15. Zoom interviews will also determine the final delegation. Interviews will be scheduled after applications are reviewed.
2021 National 4-H Conference will be a Virtual Meeting. The meeting dates are April 10-15th, 2021. Round Tables of delegates will meet a few times in advance of the full conference opening on the 10th to work on their assigned topics.
The Conference will consist of all the primary elements that are normally part of the experience. There will be speakers, workshops, youth voice opportunities, topic briefing development and presentation, interaction with Capitol Hill and USDA officials and fun mixers and recreation, all in a virtual platform that employs the best practices that we have learned thus far about working in this space (A detailed schedule has not been released, delegates will not be on ZOOM all day every day for six days!)
Until a full schedule is released, please review past conference schedules and information: https://4-h.org/parents/national-4-h-conference/#!schedule-sessions expect something abbreviated but similar.
The total application should include:
Contact Information Page
1 to 2 Page Essay
Two reference letters; one from your county educator and one from your local 4-H club volunteer leader. For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
