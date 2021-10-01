The Tulsa State Fair is back for 2021.
We just returned from sending all of our Pittsburg County 4-H County Fair Exhibit Hall 1st Place entries. All of these exhibits were judged and we have the results. The top 5 exhibit placings will stay until the conclusion of the Tulsa State Fair and I will have those available for pick up at our office on October 11.
All exhibits that did not place in the top 5 are back either at my office or with their local 4-H club leaders. Pittsburg County 4-H was well represented at the Tulsa State Fair. A few highlights our County had the following numbers in each placing areas-1st Place-48 exhibits, 2nd Place-28, 3rd Place-15, 4th Place-18, 5th Place-18; 6th Place-5, 7th Place-8, 8th Place-6, 9th Place-4, 10th Place-2, exhibits that did not place we had 21 of these exhibits. Results were as follows:
Section 300 Poster Art
Class 1-Taegus Tankersley, Crowder-2nd Place
Class 2-Brody Lott, Indianola-4th
Class 4-Mason Coxsey, Frink-Chambers-1st
Class 5-Makenzie Lott, Indianola-8th
Class 7-Emilee Coxsey, Frink-Chambers/MHS-6th Place
Class 8-Emilee Coxsey-1st
Class 9-William Beshear, Canadian-1st
Section 301 Educational Booth Display
Class 1-Emilee Coxsey-2nd
Class 2-Emilee Coxsey-5th
Section 302 Photography
Class 1-Brayden Cain, Frink-Chambers-Did Not Place
Class 3-Sara Kellogg, Frink-Chambers-5th
Class 4-Aspen Kelley, Frink-Chambers-1st
Class 5-Hailey Stephen, Frink-Chambers-Did Not Place
Class 6-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne-1st
Class 7-Taylor Kelley, Frink-Chambers/MHS-1st
Class 9-Emilee Coxsey-10th
Class 10-Brooklyn Autrey-2nd
Class 15-Sabyn Gaither, Frink-Chambers-4th
Class 22-Kayleigh Post, Haileyville-7th
Class 24-Kayleigh Post-1st
Section 303 Leisure Education and Cultural Arts
Class 1-Brycen Shannon, Kiowa-Did Not Place
Class 2-Taylor Kelley-9th
Class 3-MaKayla Autrey, Hartshorne-Did Not Place
Class 4-Emilee Coxsey-10th
Class 5-Ava Aldridge, Frink-Chambers-Did Not Place
Class 6-Angel Baker, Clover Power-Did Not Place
Class 8-Emilee Coxsey-4th
Class 11-Brantlie Williams, Frink-Chambers-Did Not Place
Class 12-Jonathan Bullard, Clover Power-6th
Class 13-Trevalynn Cooper, Frink-Chambers-5th
Class 14-Jonathan Bullard-Did Not Place
Class 15-Ruby Kellogg, Frink-Chambers-Did Not Place
Class 16-William Beshear-5th
Class 17-Jaylee Kelso, Quinton-5th
Class 18-Jaci McKelvey, Clover Power-Did Not Place
Class 19-Jaylee Kelso-1st
Class 20-Jonathan Bullard-2nd
Class 21-Noah Few, Parker-5th
Class 22 Jonathan Bullard-4th
Class 23-McKenzie Mercer, Frink-Chambers-2nd
Class 24-William Beshear-4th
Class 25-Jett Baker, Kiowa-2nd
Class 26-Jonathan Bullard-1st
Class 27-Ember Duffy, Haileyville-Did Not Place
Class 28-William Beshear-7th
Class 29-Jaylee Kelso-9th
Class 30-William Beshear-3rd
Class 32-Angel Baker-4th
Class 33-Jaylee Kelso-2nd
Class 34-William Beshear-1st
Class 36-Reed Marcum, Frink-Chambers/MHS-Did Not Place
Section 304 Science and Technology
Class 1-Sara Kellogg, Frink-Chambers-2nd
Class 2-Reed Marcum-Did Not Place
Class 4-Emilee Coxsey-2nd
Class 6-Reed Marcum-1st
Class 9-Emilee Coxsey-3rd
Class 12-Shane Francies, Clover Power-4th
Class 13-Shannon Francies, Clover Power-3rd
Class 18-Jaylee Kelso-1st
Class 19-Emilee Coxsey-1st
Class 25-Emilee Coxsey-Did Not Place
Class 27-Emilee Coxsey-1st
Section 305 Science Discovery
Class 1-Noah Few-2nd
Section 306 Clothing and Textiles
Class 9-Sara Kellogg-3rd
Class 10-Brycen Shannon-3rd
Class 18-Angel Baker-7th
Class 20-Angel Baker-1st
Class 38-Reed Marcum-3rd
Class 41-Sara Kellogg-Did Not Place
Class 43-Ruby Kellogg, Frink-Chambers-4th
Class 44-Alex Peery, Indianola-7th
Class 46-Jaylee Kelso-3rd
Class 48-Elizabeth Bedford, Crowder-2nd
Section 307 Child Care
Class 1-Hailey Stephan-1st
Class 2-Kristoffer Rice, Clover Power-5th
Class 4-Hailey Stephan-5th
Class 5-Brooklyn Autrey-1st
Section 308 Food Science and Nutrition
Class 1-Hailey Stephan-9th
Class 2-MaKayla Autrey-5th
Class 4-Spencer Autrey, Hartshorne-8th
Class 5-Spencer Autrey-4th
Class 7-Brooklyn Autrey-5th
Class 8-Brooklyn Autrey-4th
Class 11-Brantlie Williams-Did Not Place
Class 12-Spencer Autrey-7th
Class 13-Spencer Autrey-9th
Class 15-Brooklyn Autrey-Did Not Place
Class 17-Kristoffer Rice-6th
Class 18-Jaxon Willis, Kiowa-8th
Class 19-Kristoffer Rice-4th
Class 22-Blare Beare, Hartshorne-Did Not Place
Class 23-Harleigh Byington, Kiowa-5th
Class 24-Emilee Coxsey-4th
Class 25-Hailey Stephan-2nd
Class 27-Emilee Coxsey-4th
Section 309 Personal Development
Class 4-Blare Beare-1st
Class 15-Emilee Coxsey-Did Not Place
Class 17-Emilee Coxsey-Did Not Place
Class 21-William Beshear-4th
Section 310 Postmark
Class 1-Hailey Stephen-1st
Class 2-Hailey Stephen-1st
Class 3-Hailey Stephen-2nd
Class 4-Hailey Stephen-1st
Class 5-Spencer Autrey-2nd
Class 8-Spencer Autrey-1st
Class 9-Spencer Autrey-2nd
Class 11-Brooklyn Autrey-1st
Class 13-Brooklyn Autrey-2nd
Class 14-Brooklyn Autrey-1st
Section 311 Electric
Class 1-Hailey Stephen-3rd
Class 2-Reed Marcum-3rd
Class 3-Reed Marcum-3rd
Class 6-Emilee Coxsey-1st
Section 312 Model Rocketry
Class 1-Kristoffer Rice-2nd
Class 2-Kristoffer Rice-2nd
Class 5-Quinn Brady-1st
Class 7-Khloe Haile-Frink-Chambers-1st
Class 8-Jaylee Wills, Kiowa-2nd
Class 9-Jaxon Wills, Kiowa-1st
Class 10-Jonathan Bullard-3rd
Class 11-Jaxon Wills-1st
Section 313 Wood Science and Industrial Arts
Class 3-Laynee Bedford, Crowder-5th
Class 4-Reed Marcum-7th
Class 5-Jaylee Kelso-5th
Class 9-Tristin Riley, Haileyville-7th
Class 13-McKenzie Mercer-Did Not Place
Class 17-Reed Marcum-8th
Class 19-Bella Christensen, Haileyville-4th
Class 20-Jonathan Bullard-2nd
Class 23-Makayla Autrey-1st
Section 314 Shooting Sports
Class 9-Khloe Haile=5th
Class 11-Khloe Haile-5th
Class 12-Khloe Haile-2nd
Class 13-Khloe Haile-1st
Class 14-Khloe Haile-1st
Class 15-Khloe Haile-2nd
Class 16-Khloe Haile-2nd
Class 17-Khloe Haile-2nd
Section 315 Entomology
Class 3-Jaylee Kelso-1st
Class 8-Noah Few-6th
Section 317 Geology
Class 3-Emilee Coxsey-3rd
Class 4-Jace Konsire, Hartshorne-1st
Class 11-Emilee Coxsey-2nd
Section 318 Wildlife
Class 7-Reed Marcum-4th Place
Class 8-Hailey Stephen-1st
Class 9-Hailey Stephen-1st
Class 10-Spencer Autrey-1st
Class 12-Brooklyn Autrey-4th
Class 13-Emilee Coxsey-1st
Class 14-Emilee Coxsey-2nd
Class 17-Hailey Stephen-8th
Section 319 Environmental Stewardship
Class 5-Sara Kellogg-3rd
Class 9-Reed Marcum-1st
Class 14-Khloe Haile-3rd
Class 16-Emilee Coxsey-5th
Section 320 Forage
Class 1-Saul Barnes, Frink-Chambers-1st
Section 322 Horticulture
Class 2-Brett Shannon, Pittsburg-1st
Class 8-Jett Baker, Kiowa-2nd
Class 11-William Beshear-4th
Class 17-Brett Shannon-1st
Class 19-Hailey Stephen-8th
Class 24-Brycen Shannon-1st
Class 29-Brandon Kidd, Pittsburg-6th
Section 324 Terrarium
Class 1-Cannon Porter, Frink-Chambers-5th
Class 6-William Beshear-3rd
Class 10-Ruby Kellogg-1st
Class 12-Kayleigh Post-2nd
Class 20-William Beshear-1st
Section 325 Companion Animal
Class 1-Sabyn Gaither-5th
Class 5-Ruby Kellogg-1st
Class 7-Ruby Kellogg-1st.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.