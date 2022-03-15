The SE District Trap and Skeet contest will be held May 6-7, 2022 in Ada.
Friday, May 6 – Ada Skeet & Trap Range, Ada, OK
Shotgun -- Skeet (Teams of 3 or 4 youth in the same age division)
o Registration: 12:00-1:00 p.m.
o Orientation: 1:00-1:15 p.m. – REQUIRED for all coaches and contestants
o Contest Begins: 1:15 p.m.
o Awards: Immediately following contest
Saturday, May 7 -- Ada Skeet & Trap Range, Ada, OK
Shotgun – Trap (Teams of 3 or 4 youth in the same age division)
o Registration: 9:00-10:00 a.m.
o Orientation: 10:00-10:15 a.m. – REQUIRED for all coaches and contestants
o Contest Begins: 10:15 a.m.
o Awards: Immediately following contest
SCHEDULE FOR SKEET AND TRAP: Please note that this year the schedule will again be divided over 2 days with Skeet being held on Friday afternoon and Trap being held on Saturday. This will allow plenty of time for tie breakers and youth to participate in both events. Also note that the orientation on BOTH DAYS is REQUIRED for all contestants and coaches. This will be enforced! Please make sure to communicate this information to all coaches and contestants! Cost is $15 per event and is due April 15 with no late entries accepted.
All shooters must have completed Hunter Safety Course and attended 8 hours of instruction per discipline.
Age divisions for contests are:
Junior – Age 10-11
Intermediate – Age 12-14
Senior – Age 15–19
For more information about these and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
