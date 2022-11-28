It’s the time of year when many people are decking the halls for the holidays and planning menus for special meals. From a financial aspect, it’s also the end of the tax year. That means tax payers have just a few weeks left to decide which 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charities and causes they wish to support with their charitable outright cash gifts.
Milford Jenkins, executive director of the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation, said donations to the Foundation have a direct impact on Oklahoma’s 4-H youth.
“Charitable outright cash gifts can be restricted (designated) to support the 4-H program or activity of the donor’s choice,” he said. “For example, donors may wish to support the 4-H Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program; Shooting Sports; Healthy Living; ATV Safety Training; Food, Fun, 4-H; Leadership and Civic Engagement; or 4-H club volunteer training.”
Other activities donations support include National 4-H Congress, National 4-H Conference, Citizenship Washington Focus and State 4-H Roundup. Donors interested in helping youth experience these meaningful and education opportunities can designate funds toward them.
“Regardless of which 4-H program or activity donors choose to support, their gifts will empower Oklahoma 4-H youth to develop skills they will use throughout their lives,” Jenkins said.
Unrestricted (undesignated) charitable outright cash gifts are welcome and also have a positive impact on the Oklahoma 4-H program. These dollars play a crucial role every year in ensuring 4-H programs and activities continue to be offered to club members at the county, district and state levels.
“Charitable outright cash gifts from visionary and benevolent donors who believe in the noble cause of 4-H youth development are the reason why club members in Oklahoma have the broad scope of opportunities they do today,” he said.
Jenkins noted that donors who wish to restrict their gift to support their county’s 4-H program can do so through the 4-H Foundation. Donors simply need to denote the county(ies) they want their gift to support at the time they make their gift. The 4-H Foundation will ensure the funds are deposited into that county(ies) account.
“I would be delighted to visit with you about your interest in contributing to 4-H,” Jenkins said. “The Oklahoma 4-H Foundation is celebrating its 60th anniversary this current year and has made an indelible impact on the lives of 4-H Youth. Establishment of permanent endowments, charitable provisions for 4-H in estate plans and giving outright cash gifts annually are only a few of the giving strategies available to donors, including individuals, corporations, foundations, associations, and other organizations who want to support 4-H youth in Oklahoma.”
Giving end-of-year charitable outright cash gifts to support 4-H youth is easy, simple and no different than any other time of the year. Simply write a check payable to the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation and mail it to the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation, 505 Agricultural Hall, Stillwater, OK 74078; visit the Foundation’s website at oklahoma4hfoundation.com and click the Donate button or call Jenkins at 405-744-5390 (office) or 816-390-4357 (cell). He can also be reached via email at milford.jenkins@okstate.edu.
