The intention of this award is to identify those 4-H’ers who are using the time and talents they possess to create positive change.
That impact can mean many things to different people - maybe it is in the form of encouragement and mentorship a County Officer shares with a Clover-bud, or a junior member collecting coats for the homeless in his or her community.
Applications will be based primarily on nominations and can either be completed as an outside nomination from a supporter and reference or as a self-nomination submitted by the member. Nominations must be submitted with at least one but no more than three reference letters and three photos of the nominee in action. Reference letters should be completed by those impacted by the nominee, or those who have observed the influence that the member has had on those around them. Letters can be completed by parents and siblings, though we ask that only one of the three letters be written by those in immediate relation to the nominee. Completed applications must be received electronically by ok4h@okstate.edu by April 30, 2020.
An ideal nominee is a member who exhibits drive, enthusiasm, and a willingness to take initiative. They may not always stand out as the most involved, most accomplished, or most experienced, however, the influence they leave on those around them will be unmistakable. The nominee should be able to effectively communicate the work they are completing, and their work should be focused around a project or intended impact.
Five finalists will be selected based on their reference letters and photos to advance to a second stage, where they will participate in an online interview in May. The recipient of the award will be featured in a video created by the Oklahoma State University Department of Agricultural Communications Services, and will receive a plaque and a $500 cash prize ($250 to go directly to the recipient and $250 to go to the project of their choice). The video will focus on the 4-H member’s story and the impact they have made in their community. This video will not only honor the outstanding work of the selected recipient, but will also serve as a marketing tool to increase awareness to the general public of the benefits of 4-H participation and the positive impact members are having in their community. The recipient of the 2020 Oklahoma 4-H Catalyst for Change Award will be recognized for their outstanding impact at the 2020 4-H Parent Volunteer Conference. 4-H members in grades 3-12, who are currently active in 4HOnline, are eligible to be nominated for the award. This award will focus on a member’s impact and ability to share their 4-H story. Electronic entries are due to ok4h@okstate.edu with the subject line “Catalyst for Change” by April 30, 2020.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
