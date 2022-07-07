Are you looking for new ways to engage your youth in STEM programming this summer? Then do we have some programs for you!
The 2022 State 4-H STEMist's are excited to introduce you to the STEM Virtual Learning Lab! These Learning Labs will be pre-recorded videos that will be posted on the Oklahoma 4-H website during the first week of August. These labs will feature a variety of hands-on STEM activities youth can do from the comfort of their home.
Youth who register by July 15th, will receive a box filled with all supplies needed to complete the Learning Lab activities. Youth must register to receive supplies and will only receive the supplies for the labs they register for. Wasn’t able to register? No worries, members can still participate in the labs, but will have to provide their own materials.
Please see the Learning Lab descriptions below:
Greenhouse Gasses: Monday, August 1st
Ever wanted to eat air? With this activity youth can! By putting together fun edible molecule models. In this activity youth will learn about atoms and molecules, along with creating edible greenhouse gas models. Through this activity they will gain knowledge over these gases impact on the atmosphere.
Polymers- Cup Wars: Tuesday, August 2nd
How tough is your cup? In this activity youth will test different plastic cups by heating them with a hair dryer to test and explore the properties and durability of different plastics. As well as learning about polymers and exploring how materials and their properties influence their function or purpose.
Bio-Plastics: Wednesday, August 3rd
Ever want to turn corn to plastic? Well with this fun activity you can make bioplastic in your own home! With this activity youth will learn about bioplastics and the importance of renewable resources, as well as bring awareness to scientific and engineering solutions to reduce our impact on the environment.
El Niño: Thursday, August 4th
Did you know El Niño means more than just “Little Boy” or “Christ Child”? It refers to an odd weather phenomenon that occurs every few years bringing warm water, and weather off the Pacific coast of the Americas caused by a change in the jet stream. In this activity youth will simulate this event using water, dye, and man-made wind.
Registration for the Learning Labs can be completed through each family 4-H ZSuite account. For more information about this or other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
