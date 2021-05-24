The Oklahoma State 4-H Roundup (our State 4-H Convention) has been scheduled. With the Covid restrictions that were in place the schedule and options have changed this year. The event will be held July 28-30 in Stillwater on the campus of Oklahoma State University. There are four registration options-Virtual Only-$20 (for Roundup Shirt); One Day Only (July 29)-$65; One Night Option (July29)-$99; Two Night Option (July 28-29)-$124.50. This event is for 4-H members that have completed the 7th grade or older and have earned 150 participation points throughout the past 4-H year. Registration is due to my office by June 8th and is payable to Pittsburg County 4-H.
Tentative Schedule-
Wednesday, July 28-County Night Out Option
Thursday, July 29-
10-12 p.m. Honor Night Rehearsal for Record Book Finalists and Scholarship winners
11 a.m. District Sidewalk Chalk Contest
12 p.m. Lunch for Everyone at Gallagher Iba Arena
1-2 p.m. Opening Assembly
2:15-3:30 p.m. Motivational Speaker
4-6 p.m. Honor Night Assembly for record book finalists and scholarship winners (day only counties/delegates released or can stay for following assembly
6:30-8:30 p.m. Roundup Centennial Picnic and Celebration
8:30-1 p.m. Movie
Friday, July 30-
8:30 a.m. Breakfast
9 a.m. Boks Training or Centennial Picture
10-12 p.m. Closing Assembly
In addition, please note the following:
If a parent who is bringing a Roundup delegate for the one-day option and the parent wants to attend with their child, they also need to register and pay for a one day Roundup attendee. This will include their lunch, dinner and a t-shirt. The alternative option is that the parent/guardian makes arrangements with educator to drop-off and pickup their child.
Roundup registrants and Extension educators will each receive the complete list of Roundup Workshop Wednesday options and zoom links. Over 20 workshops are scheduled and they will be held virtually July 14th and 21st. Pre-registration is not required to attend workshops and Roundup delegates are welcome to attend as many workshops as they would like.
Roundup Contest Days: This summer we will be offering two in-person contest days and a few contests will be offered virtually. To compete in any of the Roundup Contests, members must be registered for Roundup. Contest registration will be required and completed through county offices. Contest registration will not be due with 6/8 Roundup Registration. Additional contest information and details be coming soon.
Contest Day 1: July 15th
Tractor Driving
Natural Resources
Contest Day 2: July 19th
FCS Skill-a-Thon
Duds to Dazzle
Livestock Skill-a-Thon
Cloverbowl
Virtual Contests: (other contest dates will be announced soon)
Vocal Contest
4-H Has Talent
Communications: July 16th
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu
