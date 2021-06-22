Each year Oklahoma 4-H conducts our State 4-H Record Book and Awards Selection Process. The State 4-H Record Book is a compilation of a 4-H members career from the first year of their membership to the current point in their career. They must be in 8th grade or older to complete a State 4-H Record Book for State Competition and scholarships. There are over 30 project areas available to apply for. The Record Books were submitted in April, judged in May and then three finalists are selected in each project for an interview. The interviews were held earlier this month. Pittsburg County was well represented this year with applicants and Record Book Finalists. Those students were as follows:
Crowder-Hali Bailey-Finalist is All Other Projects, Family and Consumer Sciences (top 3 in Oklahoma). Applicant for Food Science, State 4-H Hall of Fame and Level 3 Scholarships.
Alumni-
Zoe Boatright, Applicant for Level 4 Scholarships.
Skyla Edwards, Applicant for Level 4 Scholarships.
Makayla Hamilton, Applicant for Level 4 Scholarships
Serena Woodard, Applicant for Level 4 Scholarships
MHS-Emilee Coxsey-Finalist for State 4-H Hall of Fame (top 10 in Oklahoma). Applicant for Advanced Achievement and Advanced Leadership, Sholar Essay Contest and Southeast District Scholarship.
Jenna Gaberino-Finalist in Leadership and Photography. Applicant for Southeast District Scholarship.
Kynli Jones-Finalist in All Other Projects, Family and Consumer Sciences and Child Care. Applicant for Southeast District Scholarship.
Taylor Kelley-Finalist in Performing Arts and Public Speaking. Applicant for State 4-H Hall of Fame, Sholar Essay Contest and Southeast District Scholarship.
Reed Marcum-Finalist for State 4-H Hall of Fame, Advanced Leadership and Advanced Citizenship. Applicant for Southeast District Scholarship.
Payden Morgan-Applicant for Sholar Essay Contest.
Haileyville-Jenessa Dugger-Finalist in Public Speaking and Performing Arts. Applicant for Southeast District Scholarship.
Kayleigh P.-Finalist for Fabrics and Fashions. Applicant for Southeast District Scholarship.
Hartshorne-Murphy Peterson-Alternate for Performing Arts and Public Speaking. Applicant for Southeast District Scholarship.
Clover Power-Shannon Francies-Finalist in Wildlife. Alternate in Performing Arts (Top 6 in Oklahoma). Applicant for Southeast District Scholarship.
Danny Pierce-Finalist in Shooting Sports. Applicant for Southeast District Scholarship.
Pittsburg-Camryn Graham-Alternate in Achievement and Leadership. Applicant for Southeast District Scholarship.
Khloe Haile-Alternate in Advanced Family and Consumer Sciences. Applicant in Advanced Leadership, Sholar Essay Contest, State 4-H Hall of Fame and District Scholarship.
Indianola-Khloe Hatcher-Finalist in Agriculture and All Other Projects, Agriculture and Natural Resources. Applicant for Level 3 Scholarships and Southeast District Scholarship.
Level 3 Scholarships are for high school graduates this year and Level 4 Scholarships are for 4-H Alumni that are attending college.
Winners for these record books and scholarships will be announced at Oklahoma 4-H State Roundup in late July.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
