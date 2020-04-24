We just completed the State 4-H Record Books and Awards program.
4-H members grades 8th grade and older are eligible to complete a State 4-H Record Book for competition. We also have Level 3 Scholarships for Graduating Seniors, Level 4 Scholarships for 4-H Alumni in college or trade school and State 4-H Key Club for the top 1 percent of 4-H members ages 15 and older. The record book is a culmination of 4-H project work for a 4-H members in one project area. Members may complete a book in two different project areas.
Project areas are learning areas where 4-H members focus a majority of their time and effort in the 4-H program. Record Book winners receive a $1200 scholarship to the college or trade school of their choosing. The top three record book finalists in each project are selected for interview. The State Record Books and awards will be judged virtually this year on May 12.
Interviews for record book finalists will be held virtually on June 9. Pittsburg County 4-H members and alumni were well represented in our State 4-H Record Book program this year. Our applicants and their project areas were as follows:
Hali Bailey, Crowder-All Other Projects Family and Consumer Sciences, Food Science and Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame.
Angel Baker, Clover Power-Oklahoma 4-H Key Club
Zoe Boatright, Clover Power-Advanced Achievement, Level 3-BancFirst, Benson Memorial, Gibson/Ott Memorial, Key Club Scholarship, Oklahoma Association of Fairs & Festivals, Rule of Law Graduating Senior, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship.
Rykken Brownlee, MHS-Advanced Agriculture, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship
Emilee Coxsey, MHS-All Other Projects Science & Technology, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship, Public Speaking, Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame, Oklahoma 4-H Key Club Award, Southeast District Scholarship
Jenessa Dugger, Haileyville-Performing Arts, Public Speaking, Southeast District Scholarship
Skyla Edwards, Level 4-Hartshorne 4-H Alumni-Pratt Memorial, Pattillo and Graumann Memorial, Rule of Alumni, Cox Memorial Scholarship
Rachel Eggleston, Kiowa-Performing Arts, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship, BancFirst Outstanding 4-H Member Scholarship, Benson Memorial Scholarship, Gibson/Ott Memorial, Key Club Scholarship, Oklahoma Association of Fairs & Festivals, Rule of Law Graduating Senior, Griffith Family Community Service Scholarship.
Shannon Francies, Clover Power-Performing Arts, Southeast District Scholarship
Jenna Gaberino, MHS-Leadership, Key Club Award, Southeast District Scholarship
Camryn Graham, Pittsburg-Achievement, Leadership, Key Club Award, Southeast District Scholarship
Khloe Haile, Pittsburg-Advanced Family and Consumer Science, Advanced Leadership, Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship
Makayla Hamilton, Canadian-Photography, Level 3 Scholarship-BancFirst Outstanding 4-H Member, Benson Memorial, Hartman Memorial, Gibson/Ott Memorial, Key Club Scholarship, Oklahoma Association of Fairs and Festivals, Oklahoma Youth Expo, Rule of Law Graduating Senior, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship
Emily Harmon-Clover Power-All Other Projects Family and Consumer Sciences, Child Care, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship
Khloe Hatcher, Indianola-Agriculture, All Other Projects Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship
Kynli Jones, MHS-All Other Projects Family and Consumer Sciences, Child Care and Southeast District Scholarship
Taylor Kelley, MHS-Performing Arts, Public Speaking, Southeast District Scholarship, Key Club Award
Reed Marcum, MHS-Achievement, Citizenship, Southeast District Scholarship, Key Club Award
Brandi Moore, Level 4, Haileyville 4-H Alumni-Rule of Law Alumni Scholarship
Murphy Peterson, Haileyville-Performing Arts, Public Speaking, Southeast District Scholarship, Key Club Award
Danny Pierce, Clover Power-Shooting Sports and Southeast District Scholarship
Kayleigh P.-Haileyville 4-H-Fabrics and Fashions, Southeast District Scholarship
Mollie Westfall, Canadian-Key Club Award
Megan Winkler, Level 4, Canadian 4-H Alumni-Rule of Law Alumni Scholarship
Serena Woodard, Level 4, Canadian 4-H Alumni-Rule of Law Alumni Scholarship.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
