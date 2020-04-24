We just completed the State 4-H Record Books and Awards program.

4-H members grades 8th grade and older are eligible to complete a State 4-H Record Book for competition. We also have Level 3 Scholarships for Graduating Seniors, Level 4 Scholarships for 4-H Alumni in college or trade school and State 4-H Key Club for the top 1 percent of 4-H members ages 15 and older. The record book is a culmination of 4-H project work for a 4-H members in one project area. Members may complete a book in two different project areas.

Project areas are learning areas where 4-H members focus a majority of their time and effort in the 4-H program. Record Book winners receive a $1200 scholarship to the college or trade school of their choosing. The top three record book finalists in each project are selected for interview. The State Record Books and awards will be judged virtually this year on May 12.

Interviews for record book finalists will be held virtually on June 9. Pittsburg County 4-H members and alumni were well represented in our State 4-H Record Book program this year. Our applicants and their project areas were as follows:

Hali Bailey, Crowder-All Other Projects Family and Consumer Sciences, Food Science and Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame.

Angel Baker, Clover Power-Oklahoma 4-H Key Club

Zoe Boatright, Clover Power-Advanced Achievement, Level 3-BancFirst, Benson Memorial, Gibson/Ott Memorial, Key Club Scholarship, Oklahoma Association of Fairs & Festivals, Rule of Law Graduating Senior, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship.

Rykken Brownlee, MHS-Advanced Agriculture, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship

Emilee Coxsey, MHS-All Other Projects Science & Technology, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship, Public Speaking, Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame, Oklahoma 4-H Key Club Award, Southeast District Scholarship

Jenessa Dugger, Haileyville-Performing Arts, Public Speaking, Southeast District Scholarship

Skyla Edwards, Level 4-Hartshorne 4-H Alumni-Pratt Memorial, Pattillo and Graumann Memorial, Rule of Alumni, Cox Memorial Scholarship

Rachel Eggleston, Kiowa-Performing Arts, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship, BancFirst Outstanding 4-H Member Scholarship, Benson Memorial Scholarship, Gibson/Ott Memorial, Key Club Scholarship, Oklahoma Association of Fairs & Festivals, Rule of Law Graduating Senior, Griffith Family Community Service Scholarship.

Shannon Francies, Clover Power-Performing Arts, Southeast District Scholarship

Jenna Gaberino, MHS-Leadership, Key Club Award, Southeast District Scholarship

Camryn Graham, Pittsburg-Achievement, Leadership, Key Club Award, Southeast District Scholarship

Khloe Haile, Pittsburg-Advanced Family and Consumer Science, Advanced Leadership, Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship

Makayla Hamilton, Canadian-Photography, Level 3 Scholarship-BancFirst Outstanding 4-H Member, Benson Memorial, Hartman Memorial, Gibson/Ott Memorial, Key Club Scholarship, Oklahoma Association of Fairs and Festivals, Oklahoma Youth Expo, Rule of Law Graduating Senior, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship

Emily Harmon-Clover Power-All Other Projects Family and Consumer Sciences, Child Care, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship

Khloe Hatcher, Indianola-Agriculture, All Other Projects Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Southeast District 4-H Scholarship

Kynli Jones, MHS-All Other Projects Family and Consumer Sciences, Child Care and Southeast District Scholarship

Taylor Kelley, MHS-Performing Arts, Public Speaking, Southeast District Scholarship, Key Club Award

Reed Marcum, MHS-Achievement, Citizenship, Southeast District Scholarship, Key Club Award

Brandi Moore, Level 4, Haileyville 4-H Alumni-Rule of Law Alumni Scholarship

Murphy Peterson, Haileyville-Performing Arts, Public Speaking, Southeast District Scholarship, Key Club Award

Danny Pierce, Clover Power-Shooting Sports and Southeast District Scholarship

Kayleigh P.-Haileyville 4-H-Fabrics and Fashions, Southeast District Scholarship

Mollie Westfall, Canadian-Key Club Award

Megan Winkler, Level 4, Canadian 4-H Alumni-Rule of Law Alumni Scholarship

Serena Woodard, Level 4, Canadian 4-H Alumni-Rule of Law Alumni Scholarship.

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

