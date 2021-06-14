This year the Be the Best in Oklahoma State 4-H Speech Contest was held virtually. Pittsburg County was well represented with 32 of the 147 entries state-wide. Results from those entries were as follows:

Junior (grades 3-5)

Speech-Social Sciences-

2nd Place-Calleigh Tarron, Frink-Chambers

3rd Place-Alexis Ross, Frink-Chambers

Speech-Family and Consumer Sciences

2nd Place-Jaela Waller, Frink-Chambers

4th Place-Ally Shannon, Frink-Chambers

Speech-Health and Wellness

2nd Place-Mykie Haney, Frink-Chambers

4th Place-Bentley Edwards, Frink Chambers

Speech-Small Animals

3rd Place-Marley Mitchell, Frink-Chambers

Illustrated Health and Wellness

1st Place-Kylee Kincade, Frink-Chambers

4th Place-Cooper Bryant, Frink-Chambers

Illustrated Foods

6th Place-Kaylin Thomas, Frink-Chambers

Illustrated Communications and Leisure Arts

6th Place-Kennedy Austin, Frink-Chambers

Illustrated Small Animals

6th Place-Rhiannon Johnson, Frink-Chambers

Illustrated Plant and Natural Sciences

3rd Place-Ruby Kellogg, Frink-Chambers

Illustrated Animal Science Team

1st Place-Carson Smith and Hailey Stephan, Frink-Chambers

Illustrated Science and Technology Team

3rd Place-McKinsey Shelton and Presli Angeli, Frink-Chambers

Power-point

8th Place-Emma Case, Frink-Chambers

Famous Person

5th Place-Sara Kellogg, Frink-Chambers

Intermediate (grades 6-8)

Famous Person

1st Place-Aspen Kelley, Frink-Chambers

Famous Person Team

2nd Place-Pierce Stachmus and Deacon Boatright, Frink-Chambers

Power-Point

7th Place-Blake Byrum, Frink-Chambers

Illustrated Family and Consumer Sciences-

2nd Place-Brylee Leibfried, Frink-Chambers

Illustrated Health and Wellness

2nd Place-Brylee Leibfried

4th Place-Jenson Whetsel, Frink-Chambers

5th Place-Mason Coxsey, Frink-Chambers

Illustrated Communications and Leisure Arts

3rd Place-Jayde Lee, Frink-Chambers

Illustrated Foods

1st Place-Sophie Eaton, Frink-Chambers

Illustrated Health and Wellness Team

1st Place-Deacon Boatright and Jackson Morgan, Frink-Chambers

Senior (grades 9-12)

Speech-Plant and Natural Sciences

2nd Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne

Power-point

4th Place-Emilee Coxsey, McAlester High School

Illustrated Family and Consumer Sciences

4th Place-Hali Bailey, Crowder

Illustrated Plant and Natural Sciences

1st Place-Jenna Gaberino, McAlester High School

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

