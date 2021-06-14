This year the Be the Best in Oklahoma State 4-H Speech Contest was held virtually. Pittsburg County was well represented with 32 of the 147 entries state-wide. Results from those entries were as follows:
Junior (grades 3-5)
Speech-Social Sciences-
2nd Place-Calleigh Tarron, Frink-Chambers
3rd Place-Alexis Ross, Frink-Chambers
Speech-Family and Consumer Sciences
2nd Place-Jaela Waller, Frink-Chambers
4th Place-Ally Shannon, Frink-Chambers
Speech-Health and Wellness
2nd Place-Mykie Haney, Frink-Chambers
4th Place-Bentley Edwards, Frink Chambers
Speech-Small Animals
3rd Place-Marley Mitchell, Frink-Chambers
Illustrated Health and Wellness
1st Place-Kylee Kincade, Frink-Chambers
4th Place-Cooper Bryant, Frink-Chambers
Illustrated Foods
6th Place-Kaylin Thomas, Frink-Chambers
Illustrated Communications and Leisure Arts
6th Place-Kennedy Austin, Frink-Chambers
Illustrated Small Animals
6th Place-Rhiannon Johnson, Frink-Chambers
Illustrated Plant and Natural Sciences
3rd Place-Ruby Kellogg, Frink-Chambers
Illustrated Animal Science Team
1st Place-Carson Smith and Hailey Stephan, Frink-Chambers
Illustrated Science and Technology Team
3rd Place-McKinsey Shelton and Presli Angeli, Frink-Chambers
Power-point
8th Place-Emma Case, Frink-Chambers
Famous Person
5th Place-Sara Kellogg, Frink-Chambers
Intermediate (grades 6-8)
Famous Person
1st Place-Aspen Kelley, Frink-Chambers
Famous Person Team
2nd Place-Pierce Stachmus and Deacon Boatright, Frink-Chambers
Power-Point
7th Place-Blake Byrum, Frink-Chambers
Illustrated Family and Consumer Sciences-
2nd Place-Brylee Leibfried, Frink-Chambers
Illustrated Health and Wellness
2nd Place-Brylee Leibfried
4th Place-Jenson Whetsel, Frink-Chambers
5th Place-Mason Coxsey, Frink-Chambers
Illustrated Communications and Leisure Arts
3rd Place-Jayde Lee, Frink-Chambers
Illustrated Foods
1st Place-Sophie Eaton, Frink-Chambers
Illustrated Health and Wellness Team
1st Place-Deacon Boatright and Jackson Morgan, Frink-Chambers
Senior (grades 9-12)
Speech-Plant and Natural Sciences
2nd Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne
Power-point
4th Place-Emilee Coxsey, McAlester High School
Illustrated Family and Consumer Sciences
4th Place-Hali Bailey, Crowder
Illustrated Plant and Natural Sciences
1st Place-Jenna Gaberino, McAlester High School
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
