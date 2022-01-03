For over 25 years, outstanding 4-H members have been serving as State 4-H Ambassadors.
Once again, the Oklahoma State 4-H Ambassador program is looking for self-motivated, enthusiastic youth leaders to promote 4-H using the skills, knowledge and leadership abilities acquired in 4-H. Applications for State Ambassador are due March 8th.
Being chosen as a State 4-H Ambassador entails the acceptance of great responsibility and a total commitment to the Oklahoma State 4-H Ambassador program. We need individuals who are not afraid of people or work.
AMBASSADOR PROGRAM OBJECTIVES
· Make 4-H more visible in your county and across the state of Oklahoma
· Maintain relations with 4-H alumni and supporters
· Help 4-H members tell the state and national 4-H story
ELIGIBILITY
Any youth currently involved in Oklahoma 4-H who is 13 years of age or older by March 15th, 2021
and still has at least one year of high school remaining is eligible to apply. Once selected a State 4-H Ambassador, one may remain an Ambassador through the end of their 4-H career in accordance with the Oklahoma 4-H Rules and Guidelines, as long as the Ambassador is in good standing.
EXPECTATIONS
The State 4-H Ambassador program is a time-intensive program and requires full participation to build relationships with team members, be in communication with 4-H donors and be prepared for State 4-H Ambassador events/activities.
Key expectations include:
· To uphold and abide by the Oklahoma 4-H Code of Conduct throughout the duration of their Ambassador career;
· To participate fully in all required State 4-H Ambassador activities;
· To serve as a positive role model and representative of all Oklahoma 4-H members;
· To actively promote inclusion and respect for diversity within 4-H programs;
· To be responsible for providing or arranging personal transportation to all activities/events; Transportation to and from events/activities is not the responsibility of extension educators;
· To be prompt in response to emails and/or phone calls from advisors and fellow Ambassadors.
KEY ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES
State 4-H Ambassadors serve in a variety of key roles throughout the year. The following are the minimum expectations of participation:
· Attend mandatory meetings and/or events. Required meetings are for training, working projects and setting annual objectives. Mandatory meetings and events include full participation in: Ambassador Retreat, Leadership Team Retreat, State 4-H Roundup, Fall Ambassador meeting, Spring Ambassador meeting and Ambassador Selection Day. Missing required meetings will require make-up work and prior absence approval. Fall and Spring meetings are held on Sunday afternoons.
· The Ambassador Retreat and Leadership Team Retreat will be held the first full week of June. If a newly selected Ambassador cannot attend the retreat, they must forfeit their position.
· Travel when called upon to speak or provide support for the Oklahoma 4-H Program.
· Assume financial responsibility.
· Commit the time involved to reach objectives and participate in required activities/events.
KEY DATES FOR APPLICANTS
March 8, 2022 Hard-copy application must be postmarked
March 8, 2022 Electronic Application due by 11:59 p.m.
May 14, 2022 Selection Day; Oklahoma State University Campus
June 7-9, 2022 Ambassador Retreat and Leadership Team Retreat; Stillwater
**Events/activities maybe moved to virtual or offered through hybrid delivery during Covid-19.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.