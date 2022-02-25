The Southeast District 4-H program recently completed our Virtual District Share the Fun.
For the first time ever we added a junior division for this contest. Each county was allowed to enter a total of 8 acts. Pittsburg County submitted all of our Grand Champion entries from our county contest and then we were able to add one Reserve Grand Champion due to space allowed. So we had our Reserve Champion entries judged to determine which entry could be advanced to the district contest. Pittsburg County 4-H did amazingly well on our entries for the district event. Results were as follows:
Junior Division (grades 3-7)
Grand Champion Dance-Mykie Haney of Frink-Chambers with her act called “Music Nation.”
Reserve Grand Champion Instrumental-Jaxon Tarron, Frink Chambers with his act called “Wild Thing.”
Theatre-Did Not Place- Caroline Calaway and Ruby Kellogg, Frink-Chambers with their act called “Invisible Bench.”
Vocal- Mikayla Mize, Hartshorne with her act called “Amazing Grace.”
Senior Division (grades 8 and older)
Grand Champion Dance-Emilee Coxsey, MHS with her act called “In Case You Don’t Live Forever.”
Reserve Grand Champion Dance-Aspen Kelley, Frink-Chambers with her act called “Hamilton.”
Grand Champion Instrumental-Taylor Kelley, MHS with her act called “Vienna.”
Theatre-we did not have an entry in this category.
Grand Champion Vocal-Murphy Peterson, Hartshorne with her act called “Don’t Stay Awake.”
Awards for this event will be sent out as soon as we receive them. We do not have a State Share the Fun, but all of our students grades 7th and older can apply for State 4-H Has Talent that will be held during State 4-H Roundup in July. Ten acts are selected to perform for the State 4-H Event.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
