We are excited to offer both a Pre-Recorded Video Contest and an In-Person SE District Public Speaking Contests!
No fee or paper entries. Everything will be submitted at the links listed below. Families may do their own entries or you can submit through your local 4-H club or our office.
The contest(s) have changed to offer the safest environment for all but we feel we can do it and have offered choices so everyone can feel good about participating.
If families have conflicts for the in-person contest on April 17, they can easily do the pre-recorded contest. Entries are due on the same day. Youth may only enter one of the contests. The contests will be judged separately. There will not be an Extemporaneous category.
DATE OF THE IN-PERSON CONTEST:
The in-person contest will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2020 at the Pontotoc County Agriplex – Ada. 1710 N. Broadway. Entry will be on the North side of the building only. Masks are required by the City of Ada, Pontotoc County Commissioners and the 4-H program. Practice 6 ft. physical distancing.
Registration for the following counties will start at 11:45am. The contest will start at 12:15pm.
Choctaw, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Latimer, LeFlore, Love, Marshall, McCurtain,
One (1) adult per family is allowed to accompany the youth. Once all family members have presented, you must exit the building. We must limit the number of people in speaking rooms and the building. You may video your own child(s) presentations for others to view later. Awards and results will be sent to the county extension office(s) and posted on the SE District 4-H Facebook page.
Please do not come earlier than your scheduled counties’ registration time. We must limit the number of people in the building and speaking rooms at one time.
ENTRY INFORMATION:
You may enter the pre-recorded video contest OR the in-person contest, but not both.
Pre-Recorded Video entries are due on or before Friday, March 26. Entries should be submitted at this link: https://form.jotform.com/210135668445052
In-Person contest entries are due on or before Friday, March 26. Entries should be submitted at this link: http://bit.ly/3sk2Bam
Participants must be enrolled 4-H members. For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
