The Southeast District 4-H program made some adjustments this year to allow us to hold a District Speech Contest. We provided two options-virtual or in person. We had 93 entries virtual and 43 entries in person. These were held as two separate events and the virtual were not judged against the in person. Pittsburg County 4-H was once again the top county with 34 entries. Our results from those entries were as follows:
In Person-
Intermediate (grades 6-8)- Famous Person-1st Place-Aspen Kelley, Frink-Chambers
Senior (grades 9-12)-Speech-Plant and Natural Sciences-2nd Place-Brooklyn Autrey, Hartshorne
Senior Illustrated-Communication and Visual Arts-1st Place-Murphy Peterson
Virtual
Junior (grades 3-5)-Speech-Social Sciences-2nd Place-Alexis Ross, Frink-Chambers
Junior Speech-Family and Consumer Sciences-2nd Place-Ally Shannon, Frink-Chambers
Junior-Speech-Health and Wellness-3rd Place-Bentley Edwards, Frink-Chambers
Intermediate-Powerpoint-5th Place-Blake Byrum, Frink-Chambers
Intermediate-Illustrated Presentation-Family and Consumer Sciences-2nd Place-Brylee Leibfried, Frink-Chambers
Intermediate-Illustrated Presentation-Health and Wellness-1st Place-Brylee Leibfried, Frink-Chambers
Junior Speech-Social Sciences-3rd Place-Calleigh Tarron, Frink-Chambers
Junior Illustrated Presentation Team-Animal Science-1st Place-Carsen Smith and Hailey Stephan, Frink-Chambers
Junior Illustrated Presentation-Health and Wellness-2nd Place-Cooper Bryant, Frink-Chambers
Intermediate Illustrated Presentation Team-Health and Wellness-1st Place-Deacon Boatright and Jackson Morgan, Frink-Chambers
Senior Powerpoint-1st Place-Emilee Coxsey, MHS
Junior Powerpoint-2nd Place-Emma Case, Frink-Chambers
Senior Illustrated Presentation-Family and Consumer Sciences-2nd Place-Hali Bailey, Crowder
Junior Speech-Family and Consumer Sciences-1st Place-Jaela Waller, Frink-Chambers
Intermediate Illustrated-Communication and Visual Arts-3rd Place-Jayde Lee, Frink-Chambers
Intermediate Illustrated-Health and Wellness-2nd Place-Jenson Whetsel, Frink-Chambers
Junior Illustrated Foods-3rd Place-Kaylin Thomas, Frink-Chambers
Junior Illustrated Communication-3rd Place-Kennedy Austin, Frink-Chambers
Junior Illustrated Health and Wellness-1st Place-Kylee Kincade, Frink-Chambers
Junior Speech-Small Animals-2nd Place-Marley Mitchell, Frink-Chambers
Intermediate Illustrated Health and Wellness-3rd Place-Mason Coxsey, Frink-Chambers
Junior Illustrated Team-Science and Technology-2nd Place-McKinsey Shelton and Presley Angeli, Frink-
Chambers
Junior Speech Health and Wellness-2nd Place-Mykie Haney, Frink-Chambers
Junior Powerpoint-5th Place-Noah Few, Will Rogers
Junior Speech Small Animals-1st Place-Noah Few, Will Rogers
Intermediate Famous Person Team-1st Place-Pierce Stachmus and Deacon Boatright, Frink-Chambers
Junior Illustrated Small Animals-4th Place-Rhiannon Johnson, Frink-Chambers
Junior Illustrated Animal Science-2nd Place-Ruby Kellogg, Frink-Chambers
Junior Famous Person-3rd Place-Sara Kellogg, Frink-Chambers
Intermediate Illustrated Foods-1st Place-Sophie Eaton, Frink-Chambers
Senior Speech Health and Wellness-1st Place-Taylor Kelley, MHS
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 918-423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
###
