The SE District 4-H Public Speaking Contest is conducted for the purpose of promoting a greater interest in public speaking and to allow all 4-H members the opportunity to develop and polish their public speaking skills.
This contest will be held on March 24, 2022 at the McAlester First Baptist Church.
All entries must be received in the COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICE NO LATER THAN February 10,
2022. Participants must use the SE 4-H District Public Speaking Entry Form/Score Sheet for contest entry.
Please complete an entry form/score sheet for each type of presentation you will be giving. Please identify the respective grade category, presentation type, subject category, and title of presentation on each form.
Participants may enter two (2) presentations, this includes extemporaneous: The types of presentations are: Speech, Illustrated, PowerPoint, Extemporaneous and Famous Person. If the participant is entering two presentations, they must be completely different topics. Example: A participant could enter a regular speech about dogs in the small animal category and enter an illustrated presentation in the foods category.
REGISTRATION:
Registration will be from 2:00-3:00p.m. Contestants will report directly to their presentation rooms. The contest will start promptly at 3:30 p.m. It is the responsibility of the individual or team to be at the proper place at door monitor where you may be located if giving more than one presentation.
FEES:
The entry fee is $5.00 per individual. There will NOT BE an additional cost for more than one entry. No
refunds will be given.
AGE DIVISIONS:
Junior: Grades 3rd-5th
Intermediate: Grades 6th-8th
Senior: Grades 9th-12th
All divisions are based on the grade as of September 1, 2021.
SUGGESTED APPROPRIATE DRESS:
Snappy casual, including a 4-H T-Shirt or attire appropriate to the theme of the presentation.
BRING YOUR OWN EQUIPMENT:
Easels, podiums, or extension cords will not be provided. Special audio-visual equipment (except for PowerPoint presentations) will not be provided.
Speech Length:
Juniors: 2-5 minutes
Intermediate: 5-7 minutes
Seniors: 5-7 minutes
Illustrated Presentation Length:
Juniors: 3-10 minutes
Intermediate: 5-12 minutes
Seniors: 5-12 minutes
PowerPoint Length:
Juniors: 3-5 minutes
Intermediate: 5-7 minutes
Seniors: 5-7 minutes
Famous Person/Character presentation length:
Juniors: 2-5 minutes
Intermediate: 5-7 minutes
Seniors: 5-7 minutes
Categories Include:
01 Animal Science (Horse, Beef, Dairy, Goat, Swine, Sheep, Poultry, Vet Science)
02 Small Animal/Pets (Birds, Cats, Dogs, Fish, Rabbits)
03 General Ag (Ag related topics that are neither animal science nor plant/natural sciences)
04 Plant/Natural Science (Agronomy, Horticulture, Entomology, Wildlife, Forestry, Environmental, Natural Resources, Camping, Shooting Sports, Bicycle, Electric, Woodworking, Petroleum Power)
05 Science & Technology (Not for Powerpoint presentations. They are category 11.)
(Computers, Robotics, Science Experiments, Physical Sciences, GPS, Aerospace, Rocketry)
06 Communication and Visual Arts
(Photography, Speaking, Recreation, Fine Arts, Arts & Crafts, Performing Arts, Music, Hobbies, Collections, Biographies (Not Famous Person)
07 Family & Consumer Sciences (Childcare, Fabric & Fashions, Safety, Personal Development, Consumer Education)
08 Social Sciences (Citizenship, Leadership, 4-H Leadership, Government, Community Service, 4-H Community Service, History, 4-H History, Military, Geography, Historical Figure Biography (Not Famous Person)
09 Health & Wellness (Health, Nutrition, Food Safety, Fitness, Sports)
10 Foods (Food preparation with finished product including nutrition facts and food safety.)
11 PowerPoint
12 Famous Person (Autobiography, Dress In Costume, Props, Play The Character)
13 Extemporaneous
For more information about this or other 4-H events or activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
