Here’s more information about the Southeast District 4-H Speech Contest:
OBJECTIVES:
The SE District 4-H Public Speaking Contest is conducted for the purpose of promoting a greater
interest in public speaking and to allow all 4-H members the opportunity to develop and polish their
public speaking skills.
DATE OF THE CONTEST:
The contest will be held on March 23, 2023 at the McAlester First Baptist Church. Directions to the
Church: As you come into McAlester on Highway 270 Carl Albert Parkway, turn North on 2nd Street and go 1
block. The First Baptist Church is located on the corner of 2nd and Washington.
ENTRY INFORMATION:
All entries must be received in the COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICE NO LATER THAN February 9,
2023. Participants must use the SE 4-H District Public Speaking Entry Form/Score Sheet for contest entry.
Please complete an entry form/score sheet for each type of presentation you will be giving. Please identify
the respective grade category, presentation type, subject category, and title of presentation on each
form.
There will be no changes or additions made the day of the contest. Members must
present in the room they are assigned regardless of situation. There will be no classification
changes or additions after March 6, 2023.
NUMBER AND PRESENTATION TOPICS:
Participants may enter two (2) presentations, this includes extemporaneous: The types of presentations
are: Speech, Illustrated, PowerPoint, Extemporaneous and Famous Person.
If the participant is entering two presentations, they must be completely different topics. Example: A
participant could enter a regular speech about dogs in the small animal category and enter an illustrated
presentation in the foods category.
REGISTRATION:
Registration will be from 2:00-3:00p.m. Contestants will report directly to their presentation rooms. The contest will start promptly at 3:30 p.m. It is the responsibility of the individual or team to be at the proper place if giving more than one presentation.
FEES:
The entry fee is $5.00 per individual. There will NOT BE an additional cost for more than one entry. No
refunds will be given.
CANCELLATIONS:
Any individual scheduled for a presentation who is unable to present should notify their respective county
extension staff. Each county is asked to notify the contest committee prior to the contest for changes in
county participation.
AGE DIVISIONS:
Junior: Grades 3rd-5th
Intermediate: Grades 6th-8th
Senior: Grades 9th-12th
All divisions are based on the grade as of August 1, 2022.
SUGGESTED APPROPRIATE DRESS:
Snappy casual, including a 4-H T-Shirt or attire appropriate to the theme of the presentation.
BRING YOUR OWN EQUIPMENT:
Easels, podiums, or extension cords will not be provided. Special audio-visual equipment (except for
PowerPoint presentations) will not be provided.
Types of Presentations include:
Speech, Illustrated, Powerpoint, Extemporaneous and Famous Person.
Time limits include:
Speech Length:
Juniors: 2-5 minutes
Intermediate: 5-7 minutes
Seniors: 5-7 minutes
Illustrated Presentation Length:
Juniors: 3-10 minutes
Intermediate: 5-12 minutes
Seniors: 5-12 minutes
PowerPoint Length:
Juniors: 3-5 minutes
Intermediate: 5-7 minutes
Seniors: 5-7 minutes
Famous Person/Character presentation length:
Juniors: 2-5 minutes
Intermediate: 5-7 minutes
Seniors: 5-7 minutes
Categories Include:
Animal Science, Small Animals/Pets, General Ag., Plant/Natural Science, Science & Technology, Communication and Visual Arts, Family & Consumer Sciences, Social Sciences, Health & Wellness, Foods, Powerpoint, Famous Person, Extemporaneous.
For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at the office at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.
Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu.
