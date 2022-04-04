Pittsburg County 4-H recently served as the host of the 24th annual Southeast District 4-H Speech Contest at the McAlester 1st Baptist Church. Our 4-H program was well represented in the participation of this event. Placings for this event were as follows:

Haileyville-

Aiden Jennings, Senior Power-point-did not place.

Cheyenne Hill, Junior Illustrated-did not place

Ember Duffy, Intermediate Extemporaneous-did not place

Kira Day-Junior Illustrated-did not place

Lexi Johnston-Intermediate Illustrated-4th place

Murphy Peterson-Senior Illustrated-3rd place

Frink-Chambers-

Alayna Warren, Intermediate Speech-5th place

Alexis Ross, Intermediate Illustrated-4th place

Aspen Kelley, Intermediate Famous Person-2nd Place

Bentley Edwards, Junior Power-point-4th place

Blake Byrum-Intermediate Famous Person-5th place

Cooper Bryant-Junior Illustrated-2nd place

Hailey Stephan, Intermediate Illustrated-1st place

Hailey Stephan/Adalyn Yancey-Intermediate Team Illustrated-2nd place

Jaela Waller-Junior Speech-5th place

Jaxon Tarron-Junior Illustrated-3rd place

Jayde Lee-Intermediate Illustrated-1st place

Katie Price-Intermediate Illustrated-2nd place

Kenadie Austin-Junior Illustrated-did not place

Landri Henry-Junior Power-point-did not place

Marley Mitchell-Junior Illustrated-2nd place

Rhiannon Johnson-Junior Speech-5th place

Ruby Kellogg/Caroline Calloway-Junior Team Illustrated-1st place

Sara Kellogg-Junior Illustrated-5th place

Sophie Eaton/Ava Aldridge-Intermediate Team Illustrated-2nd place

William Milligan-Junior Power-point-did not place

Zayden Travis-Junior Speech-1st place

Hartshorne-

Brooklyn Autrey, Senior Speech-2nd place

McAlester High School-

Emilee Coxsey, Senior Powerpoint-2nd place

Emilee Coxsey, Senior Extemp-5th place

Reed Marcum-Senior Powerpoint-1st place

Reed Marcum-Senior Illustrated-1st place

Quinton-Jaylee Kelso, Junior Speech-4th place

Blocker 4-H-

Natalie Marshall-Intermediate Speech-2nd place

Sam Shafer-Intermediate Speech-3rd place

Parker 4-H-

Noah Few-Intermediate Power-point-did not place

For more information about this and other 4-H events and activities please give us a call at 423-4120 or email me at greg.owen@okstate.edu.

Oklahoma State University, as an equal opportunity employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding non-discrimination and affirmative action. Oklahoma State University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all individuals and does not discriminate based on race, religion, age, sex, color, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, disability, or veteran status with regard to employment, educational programs and activities, and/or admissions. For more information, visit https:///eeo.okstate.edu

Trending Video

Recommended for you